ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat ATS Arrests Eight Members Of Jaish-e-Mohammed; Terror Network Foiled

Ahmedabad: In a major crackdown, the Gujarat's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested eight alleged members of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, including two aged 18 and 19, for seeking to establish a terror network in the state, officials said on Friday.

Seven of the accused were arrested from Gujarat's Palanpur, Patan and Navsari districts and one from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district.

"Gujarat ATS conducted an investigation into the sleeper cell in the state and was revealed that the accused were members of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed. They were actively working on behalf of Jaish-e-Mohammed to set up an active network in Gujarat to further its terror activities," an ATS official said.

The accused have been identified as Ahmed Abdullah Ghajiwala (19), Ibrahim Mohammad Hussain Ghagha (30) and Mudassir Abdullah Ghajiwala (22), all from Bhagal in Banaskantha's Palanpur.