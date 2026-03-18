Gujarat Assembly Complex Gets Bomb Threat During Ongoing Budget Session; Search Underway
The House was supposed to start at 9 am as part of ongoing budget session, but officials got to know about threat at 8.45 am.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat assembly complex here received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, just minutes before the House Assembly's Budget Session scheduled to begin, officials said.
The email claimed a bomb had been planted in the assembly complex, following which all staff and MLAs were asked to vacate the premises, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Piyush Vanda said.
"Upon learning about the bomb threat, local police reached the premises and started the search operation for explosives, which is being carried out by the Bomb Squad and Dog Squad," he said.
While the House was supposed to start at 9 am as part of the ongoing budget session, the officials got to know about the threat at 8.45 am, he said, adding that nothing suspicious has been found so far.
"The process of tracing the email's IP address and its origin is currently underway through technical analysis. An investigation is also being conducted to determine whether this is merely a hoax or a prank, or if it constitutes a larger conspiracy' he added.
He further said that the investigation has been handed over to the Cyber Crime Cell to determine the origin of the email and to identify the individuals behind it. The situation is currently reported to be under control, though heavy police security has been deployed at the Legislative Assembly and in the surrounding areas.
Earlier on Monday, a similar incident was reported in Punjab's Moga when the examination for Class IX was cancelled after three government schools received bomb threats.
The threatening emails were sent to the official email IDs of the schools, prompting the management and administration to swing into action, and the students were immediately sent back for safety.
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