ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Assembly Complex Gets Bomb Threat During Ongoing Budget Session; Search Underway

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat assembly complex here received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, just minutes before the House Assembly's Budget Session scheduled to begin, officials said.

The email claimed a bomb had been planted in the assembly complex, following which all staff and MLAs were asked to vacate the premises, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Piyush Vanda said.

"Upon learning about the bomb threat, local police reached the premises and started the search operation for explosives, which is being carried out by the Bomb Squad and Dog Squad," he said.

While the House was supposed to start at 9 am as part of the ongoing budget session, the officials got to know about the threat at 8.45 am, he said, adding that nothing suspicious has been found so far.

"The process of tracing the email's IP address and its origin is currently underway through technical analysis. An investigation is also being conducted to determine whether this is merely a hoax or a prank, or if it constitutes a larger conspiracy' he added.