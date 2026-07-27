Gujarat Approves Industrial Projects Worth Nearly Rs 3,000 Crore, Eyes Manufacturing Growth And Job Creation
The approvals were granted during a series of high-level committee meetings chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister Harsh Sanghavi.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST|
Updated : July 27, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Monday approved industrial projects worth over Rs 2,999 crore under various incentive schemes. The move is aimed at boosting manufacturing, strengthening industrial infrastructure, and generating employment across the state.
The approvals were granted during a series of high-level committee meetings chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister Harsh Sanghavi.
The state government said the Incentives to Industries Scheme under the Industrial Policy-2015 was introduced to position Gujarat as a global investment destination while promoting socio-economic development. Under the policy, eligible industries setting up operations in the state receive reimbursement of Net State Goods and Services Tax (SGST).
According to government officials, the policy has so far facilitated investments worth Rs 1,48,336.35 crore and created 1,65,053 direct jobs across Gujarat. The investments have also spurred the growth of ancillary micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), contributing to a stronger industrial ecosystem.
The government said the scheme aims to attract large-scale investments and establish Gujarat as a hub for advanced manufacturing, technology, and innovation.
At a meeting held on July 27, the committee responsible for granting Final Eligibility Certificates to large industries approved 32 industrial projects involving a total investment of Rs 1,978.04 crore. The projects are expected to generate around 4,739 direct employment opportunities.
The approved projects include investments of Rs 528.49 crore in Ahmedabad, Rs 332.71 crore in Kutch, Rs 35.41 crore in Gandhinagar, Rs 12.26 crore in Bharuch, Rs 301.16 crore in Mehsana, Rs 480.16 crore in Morbi, Rs 102.94 crore in Vadodara, Rs 110.42 crore in Sabarkantha, and Rs 74.49 crore in Surat across the automobile, metal, cement, concrete, plastic, ceramic, chemical, paper, textile and pharmaceutical sectors, while a separate Rs 649.23-crore project was approved under the Capital Subsidy to Large Industries and Thrust Sector Scheme.
The project is expected to create around 871 direct jobs while strengthening Gujarat's industrial ecosystem and contributing to both direct and indirect employment generation.
The seventh meeting of the State-Level Empowered Committee under the Scheme for Assistance to Strengthen Specific Segments in the Textile Value Chain-2019 also approved financial assistance for three textile units. Together, the units represent an investment of Rs 165 crore and are expected to generate around 500 direct jobs.
Under the scheme, eligible textile units receive interest subsidies and power tariff assistance. The state government said the three approved units will receive more than Rs 50 crore in financial assistance over the next five years.
Separately, under the Gujarat Industrial Policy-2020, the government approved four projects under the Scheme for Assistance to Industrial Parks. The projects involve a combined investment of more than Rs 371.70 crore and are aimed at developing industrial parks to further strengthen Gujarat's industrial infrastructure and enhance its investment ecosystem.
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