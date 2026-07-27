ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Approves Industrial Projects Worth Nearly Rs 3,000 Crore, Eyes Manufacturing Growth And Job Creation

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government on Monday approved industrial projects worth over Rs 2,999 crore under various incentive schemes. The move is aimed at boosting manufacturing, strengthening industrial infrastructure, and generating employment across the state.

The approvals were granted during a series of high-level committee meetings chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Industries Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The state government said the Incentives to Industries Scheme under the Industrial Policy-2015 was introduced to position Gujarat as a global investment destination while promoting socio-economic development. Under the policy, eligible industries setting up operations in the state receive reimbursement of Net State Goods and Services Tax (SGST).

According to government officials, the policy has so far facilitated investments worth Rs 1,48,336.35 crore and created 1,65,053 direct jobs across Gujarat. The investments have also spurred the growth of ancillary micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), contributing to a stronger industrial ecosystem.

The government said the scheme aims to attract large-scale investments and establish Gujarat as a hub for advanced manufacturing, technology, and innovation.

At a meeting held on July 27, the committee responsible for granting Final Eligibility Certificates to large industries approved 32 industrial projects involving a total investment of Rs 1,978.04 crore. The projects are expected to generate around 4,739 direct employment opportunities.