Gujarat Allocates Rs 1,147 Crore For Climate-Resilient Roads Using Green Technology
Under the initiative, work on 20 roads across multiple districts of Gujarat will begin using green technology that focuses on reusing old road materials
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has recently announced a major push towards sustainable and environmentally friendly infrastructure development by introducing climate-resilient roads built with modern green technology across the state.
In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for rapid and large-scale infrastructure growth, the state government led by Bhupendra Patel has allocated Rs 1,147 crore in the 2026 budget for the construction and modernisation of roads using eco-friendly techniques.
Under the initiative, work on 20 roads across multiple districts of Gujarat will begin using green technology that focuses on reusing old road materials to lower construction costs and improve sustainability.
The proposed projects include 20 roads across Gujarat:
- Lanwa-Manund-Sander-Balisana Road and Radhanpur-Mashali-Madhapura Road in Patan district
- Bhidiya Somnath Road in Gir Somnath
- Santrampur-Jalod Road in Mahisagar
- Dayadara-Nabipur-Janor Road and Ilav-Kosamba Road in Bharuch
- Morbi-Nani Vavdi-Baghthala Road in Morbi
- Surendranagar Bypass Road in Surendranagar
- Dindoli-Karadwa-Iklera Road in Surat
- Manglej-Nareshwar Road and Karjan-Amod Road in Vadodara
- Kosindra-Bhakha Road in Chhota Udepur
- Isarwada-Undel Road and Vadtal-Jol-Bakrol Road in Anand
- Valam-Kadi Road and Peplu-Kapra Road in Mehsana
- Luni-Gundala-Patri-Tappar-Babiya Road in Kutch
- Talaja-Gopnath Road in Bhavnagar
- Kalavad-Jamvanthali-Fala Road in Jamnagar
- Kothara Approach Road in Narmada district
The projects will involve road widening, resurfacing, RCC gutter lines, protection works, four-laning, earthworks, side shoulders, rumble strips, road furniture, white topping and glass grid technology, depending on local requirements.
How green technology will be used
Under the green technology model, existing road materials will be recycled and reused during reconstruction.
The process begins with excavation of the old road, followed by treatment using lime, pulverising and rolling for stabilisation. Existing road material is then spread over the surface, after which dry rolling, cement spreading, and chemical stabilisation are carried out.
Modern machinery is used for levelling and compaction. After seven days, a Stress Absorbing Membrane Interlayer (SAMI), a specialised fibre sheet, is laid before asphalt application. This layer helps prevent cracks, absorb traffic pressure and improve road durability.
Focus on sustainability and lower costs
Officials said the use of green technology would reduce construction costs by recycling old pavement, soil and metal. The technology is also expected to strengthen the road base, extend road lifespan and reduce the need for frequent repairs.
The initiative is aimed at lowering carbon emissions and conserving natural resources while improving long-term infrastructure quality.
The government has also approved Rs 50 crore for reconstruction of the Jambusar-Tankali-Deola road in Bharuch district using the same technology.
The road connects the pharmaceutical bulk drug park near Jambusar and also serves as an important route to the ONGC plant, salt farming areas near Deola and coastal shrimp farming zones.
Officials said the improved connectivity would strengthen access between Bharuch and Vadodara districts and also improve links to railways, airports and expressways.
Major green technologies being used in road construction
- Waste Plastic Roads: Plastic waste mixed with asphalt during construction
- White Topping: Concrete layers laid over existing asphalt roads
- Geogrid and Glass Grid Technology: Polymer and fibreglass grids used to improve load distribution and durability
- Cold Mix Asphalt: Asphalt prepared without heating, suitable during monsoon conditions
- Cement Stabilisation: Cement mixed with road base soil for stronger foundations
- Fly Ash Technology: Use of fly ash from thermal power plants in construction
- Interlocking Pavers: Roads built using connected concrete blocks
- Panelled Concrete Roads: Separate concrete slabs laid individually
- Perpetual Pavement Technology: Multi-layered roads designed for longer life and lower maintenance
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