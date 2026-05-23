ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Allocates Rs 1,147 Crore For Climate-Resilient Roads Using Green Technology

The projects will involve road widening, resurfacing, RCC gutter lines, protection works, four-laning, earthworks, side shoulders, rumble strips, road furniture, white topping and glass grid technology, depending on local requirements.

Under the initiative, work on 20 roads across multiple districts of Gujarat will begin using green technology that focuses on reusing old road materials to lower construction costs and improve sustainability.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for rapid and large-scale infrastructure growth, the state government led by Bhupendra Patel has allocated Rs 1,147 crore in the 2026 budget for the construction and modernisation of roads using eco-friendly techniques.

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has recently announced a major push towards sustainable and environmentally friendly infrastructure development by introducing climate-resilient roads built with modern green technology across the state.

How green technology will be used

Under the green technology model, existing road materials will be recycled and reused during reconstruction.

The process begins with excavation of the old road, followed by treatment using lime, pulverising and rolling for stabilisation. Existing road material is then spread over the surface, after which dry rolling, cement spreading, and chemical stabilisation are carried out.

Modern machinery is used for levelling and compaction. After seven days, a Stress Absorbing Membrane Interlayer (SAMI), a specialised fibre sheet, is laid before asphalt application. This layer helps prevent cracks, absorb traffic pressure and improve road durability.

Gujarat Allocates Rs 1,147 Crore For Climate-Resilient Roads Using Green Technology (ETV Bharat)

Focus on sustainability and lower costs

Officials said the use of green technology would reduce construction costs by recycling old pavement, soil and metal. The technology is also expected to strengthen the road base, extend road lifespan and reduce the need for frequent repairs.

The initiative is aimed at lowering carbon emissions and conserving natural resources while improving long-term infrastructure quality.

The government has also approved Rs 50 crore for reconstruction of the Jambusar-Tankali-Deola road in Bharuch district using the same technology.

The road connects the pharmaceutical bulk drug park near Jambusar and also serves as an important route to the ONGC plant, salt farming areas near Deola and coastal shrimp farming zones.

Officials said the improved connectivity would strengthen access between Bharuch and Vadodara districts and also improve links to railways, airports and expressways.

Major green technologies being used in road construction