Gujarat Administration Demolishes Madrasa Hostel ‘Blocking Road’ In Bhavnagar
The BMC officials said the Madrasa management had been issued prior notices before going ahead with the demolition.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST
Bhavnagar: The municipal authorities in Gujarat on Sunday demolished a hostel block of a madrasa, as it was allegedly blocking a road in the Akwada locality of Bhavnagar district. The action was carried out in the presence of senior officials and district police personnel.
The demolition began early today with the deployment of dozens of police personnel, including senior officers.
According to officials of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the hostel of the Madrasa Jamia Arabia Islamia Darul Uloom had come up in violation of the rules and obstructed a 24-metre-wide road that remained unusable for the past two years despite completion of the construction work.
Bhavnagar, Gujarat: The Municipal Corporation has launched a mega demolition near Akwara, clearing structures at the site of Darul Uloom Madrasa. Teams from the Municipal Corporation, Fire Department, and other departments, supported by tight police security, are on-site,… pic.twitter.com/FVsv9tJwwm— IANS (@ians_india) November 23, 2025
“The original plan of the road was changed to avoid damage to the Madrasa premises. However, the hostel structure continued to block the route, making the demolition necessary to complete the circular road network,” they said.
The BMC officials said the Madrasa management had been issued prior notices before going ahead with the demolition. “We have followed all statutory procedures before the demolition. Community leaders were convinced about the need for the action for the overall public good,” the BMC Commissioner Dr Narendra Meena said.
Amid rumours online, authorities issued a clarification that “no religious structure was demolished”. “Only the residential hostel building was removed after completing all formalities and following due procedures,” Meena added.
