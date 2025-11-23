ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat Administration Demolishes Madrasa Hostel ‘Blocking Road’ In Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar: The municipal authorities in Gujarat on Sunday demolished a hostel block of a madrasa, as it was allegedly blocking a road in the Akwada locality of Bhavnagar district. The action was carried out in the presence of senior officials and district police personnel.

The demolition began early today with the deployment of dozens of police personnel, including senior officers.

According to officials of Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the hostel of the Madrasa Jamia Arabia Islamia Darul Uloom had come up in violation of the rules and obstructed a 24-metre-wide road that remained unusable for the past two years despite completion of the construction work.