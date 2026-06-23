Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava, 8 Others Jailed For Seven Years In 2023 Forest Officials Assault Case
Forest officials had lodged a case against Chaitar Vasava, accusing him of calling them to his residence, assaulting and threatening them.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Rajpipla: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Gujarat's Dediapada, Chaitar Vasava and eight others were sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in a case of assault on forest officials on Tuesday.
A sessions court in Rajpipla has convicted nine people, including Vasava and his wife Shakuntala Vasava, and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the incident that took place in 2023. Additional sessions Judge A V Hirpara has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused.
The case dates back to October, 2023, in Dediapada area near Bogaj village, where some farmers were illegally cultivating crops on land belonging to the forest department. The department registered a case in connection with the offence and uprooted the sown crops.
Upon learning the incident, MLA Vasava summoned five forest department employees to his residence, where he allegedly mistreated them, slapped a forester, and issued death threats. The MLA also fired a round into the air to trigger panic. The forest officials were intimidated and forced to make the farmers pay. Consequently, Rs 60,000 was forcibly extorted from the forest officials at another location.
Following this, the forest department lodged a case at the Dediapada police station. During the investigation, the Narmada police arrested and interrogated the MLA's wife, Shakuntala Vasava, his PA Jitendra Vasava, and a farmer.
Special Public Prosecutor Amit Nair, representing the state government, argued that witness statements, documentary evidence, Call Detail Records (CDR), and bank statements clearly established the collusion of the accused. Another FIR previously registered against Vasava also indicates a pattern of his behaviour that disrupts public order and involves taking the law into one's own hands, Nair said.
As an elected representative, he is expected to abide by the law, as no one is above it, he added.
Senior advocate S K Joshi and lawyers from Delhi and Ahmedabad contested the case, but the court accepted the arguments presented by the prosecution and convicted all the accused, including the MLA.
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