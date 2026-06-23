ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava, 8 Others Jailed For Seven Years In 2023 Forest Officials Assault Case

Rajpipla: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Gujarat's Dediapada, Chaitar Vasava and eight others were sentenced to seven years of imprisonment in a case of assault on forest officials on Tuesday.

A sessions court in Rajpipla has convicted nine people, including Vasava and his wife Shakuntala Vasava, and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the incident that took place in 2023. Additional sessions Judge A V Hirpara has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused.

The case dates back to October, 2023, in Dediapada area near Bogaj village, where some farmers were illegally cultivating crops on land belonging to the forest department. The department registered a case in connection with the offence and uprooted the sown crops.

Upon learning the incident, MLA Vasava summoned five forest department employees to his residence, where he allegedly mistreated them, slapped a forester, and issued death threats. The MLA also fired a round into the air to trigger panic. The forest officials were intimidated and forced to make the farmers pay. Consequently, Rs 60,000 was forcibly extorted from the forest officials at another location.