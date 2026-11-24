ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: 10 IPS Officers To Spend Two Nights In 20 Border Villages To Review Border Security

The senior police officers will stay in villages near the border ( Representative Image/IANS )

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Police will send 10 senior IPS officers to 20 villages along the India-Pakistan border on November 26 and 27 to conduct a comprehensive ground-level review of security arrangements.

During their two-day visit to border villages in Kutch, Vav-Tharad and Patan districts, the officers will stay overnight at the homes of local residents and listen to the concerns of villagers as well as police personnel deployed in these areas.

The initiative has been undertaken in line with the vision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a four-tier security grid and the directions issued at recent high-level review meetings held in Ahmedabad to strengthen border security and make it foolproof.

During the two-day visit, the officers will inspect security infrastructure, the preparedness of security agencies and border patrolling arrangements. They will also interact with police personnel deployed in difficult-to-access areas and local residents, besides holding night-time review meetings. The findings of these interactions and inspections will play an important role in shaping future security and development plans for border areas.

As part of this special initiative, 10 senior police officers have been assigned responsibility for different border villages across the state.

In East Kutch-Gandhidham district, Vadodara Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sandeep Singh will stay overnight in Kalyanpar and Bhamanka villages, while Jamnagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Mohan Saini will visit Varsara and Dhabda villages.

In West Kutch-Bhuj district, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ahmedabad City, Sharad Singhal will visit Sumarapor and Mota Paiya villages.