Guindy Children's Park Closed In Chennai Due To Bird Flu
Tests conducted at the Central Institute of Animal Diseases in Pune to determine the cause of these deaths have confirmed the presence of the infection.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Chennai: It has been announced that the Guindy Children's Park in Chennai is being closed until further notice, following an outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu infection among the birds housed there, which has resulted in the deaths of several species, including the Painted Stork and the Pond Heron.
Over the past few days, several bird species—including Painted Storks and Pond Herons—at the Guindy Children's Park have died due to an H5N1 bird flu infection. Tests conducted at the Central Institute of Animal Diseases in Pune to determine the cause of these deaths have confirmed the presence of the infection.
Consequently, the park administration has announced the closure of the Guindy Children's Park. In a press release issued regarding this matter, the Wildlife Warden of the Chennai Division stated:
"Following the confirmation of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) in some birds within the 'Vedanthangal Wetland Birds Enclosure' at the Guindy Children's Natural Park, the park is being closed immediately until further notice to facilitate the implementation of intensive precautionary measures."
"Actions are currently being undertaken by the department in strict adherence to the guidelines outlined in the 'Action Plan for Prevention, Control, and Containment of Avian Influenza' (Amendment 2021), issued by the Government of India, as well as previously issued advisories," the release stated.
Earlier in January 2026, laboratory analyses of samples collected from crows that had died in areas including Adyar, Chennai, confirmed that they were infected with the H5N1 virus.
Following the confirmation by the Central Institute of Animal Diseases that crows in the areas surrounding Adyar had died due to bird flu, the Tamil Nadu Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries implemented various restrictions and safety protocols across the state to prevent the spread of the disease.
The Tamil Nadu Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine issued clarifications regarding bird flu and implemented preventive measures. Additionally, the Department of Public Health advised that there is a possibility of this fever spreading directly from birds to humans, particularly in unsanitary environments and identified symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and body aches.
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