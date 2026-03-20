ETV Bharat / state

Guindy Children's Park Closed In Chennai Due To Bird Flu

Chennai: It has been announced that the Guindy Children's Park in Chennai is being closed until further notice, following an outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu infection among the birds housed there, which has resulted in the deaths of several species, including the Painted Stork and the Pond Heron.

Over the past few days, several bird species—including Painted Storks and Pond Herons—at the Guindy Children's Park have died due to an H5N1 bird flu infection. Tests conducted at the Central Institute of Animal Diseases in Pune to determine the cause of these deaths have confirmed the presence of the infection.

Consequently, the park administration has announced the closure of the Guindy Children's Park. In a press release issued regarding this matter, the Wildlife Warden of the Chennai Division stated:

"Following the confirmation of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) in some birds within the 'Vedanthangal Wetland Birds Enclosure' at the Guindy Children's Natural Park, the park is being closed immediately until further notice to facilitate the implementation of intensive precautionary measures."