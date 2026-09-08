ETV Bharat / state

Guide Wire Allegedly Left Inside Patient After Varicose Vein Surgery Reaches Near Heart

Idukki: A 40-year-old man from Kerala's Idukki district has alleged serious medical negligence after an 18-inch (45-centimetre) guide wire used during varicose vein surgery was allegedly left inside his leg and later travelled through a blood vessel to a point close to his heart.

EV Shaiju, a resident of Nalpathekkar in Bison Valley, has accused doctors at a private hospital in Kothamangalam of leaving the metallic guide wire inside his body following the procedure. He is now preparing to initiate legal proceedings against the doctors and hospital management.

According to Shaiju, nearly 10 months after the surgery, when he travelled abroad for work he found out about the problem. While getting his surgical wound dressed there, medical staff noticed a metallic object. Further examination revealed that the guide wire was lodged inside one of his blood vessels.

Shaiju said he contacted the doctor who had performed the surgery. According to him, the doctor acknowledged over the phone that a mistake had occurred. Thinking that the wire could pose a serious threat to his life, Shaiju returned to Kerala and sought treatment at a private hospital in Aluva. A team of doctors performed emergency surgery to remove the wire.