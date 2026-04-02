Guests Attack Bride, Groom After Not Being Served Liquor At Wedding In MP Village
A wedding in Gealior turned violent when guests demanded liquor and attacked the bride, groom and their family.
By PTI
Published : April 2, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST
Gwalior: Upset at not being served liquor, a group of guests at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district allegedly assaulted the bride, groom and their family members, police said.
Some members of the groom's family suffered injuries in the incident that occurred on Tuesday night in Patai village under the Aron police station area. The accused also allegedly stole household items and money during the assault, a police official said on Wednesday.
Local resident Mahesh Jatav was getting married when his neighbours demanded that they be served liquor during the celebration, which led to a dispute, City Superintendent of Police Manish Yadav told reporters.
The groom’s refusal to provide or fund liquor at the wedding sparked a dispute that soon turned into a physical altercation between the two sides.
The groom's mother, Sheela, told reporters that after the bride arrived at their home, some rituals were underway when a few neighbours arrived there and began demanding money from her son for liquor. When they were denied money to buy liquor, the neighbours beat up her family members, including the groom, she alleged.
As she tried to intervene, the neighbours also assaulted her, her husband, and the bride, Jatav's mother charged. A probe was underway into the incident, the police said.