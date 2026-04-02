ETV Bharat / state

Guests Attack Bride, Groom After Not Being Served Liquor At Wedding In MP Village

Gwalior: Upset at not being served liquor, a group of guests at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district allegedly assaulted the bride, groom and their family members, police said.

Some members of the groom's family suffered injuries in the incident that occurred on Tuesday night in Patai village under the Aron police station area. The accused also allegedly stole household items and money during the assault, a police official said on Wednesday.

Local resident Mahesh Jatav was getting married when his neighbours demanded that they be served liquor during the celebration, which led to a dispute, City Superintendent of Police Manish Yadav told reporters.