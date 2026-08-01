ETV Bharat / state

GST Siege Fallout: Chennai Steel Market Remain Shut; One Arrested, TN Police Hunt Others

Chennai: Hundreds of stainless steel and silverware shops in Chennai's Sowcarpet remained closed for the second consecutive day on Friday as traders continued their protest against police action following the confinement of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) inspection team during a raid.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening when a GST team led by Superintendent Nishanth, along with inspectors and other officials, conducted an inspection at Mahipal Stainless on Mint Street. During the inspection, around 300 traders and members of the Steel Market Association allegedly surrounded the shop, objecting to the inspection and demanding that senior GST officials visit the spot before allowing the team to leave.

After being confined inside the premises for nearly an hour, the GST officials sought police assistance. Following negotiations led by senior Chennai Police officers, the officials were safely escorted out and taken to the Elephant Gate Police Station.