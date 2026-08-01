GST Siege Fallout: Chennai Steel Market Remain Shut; One Arrested, TN Police Hunt Others
The incident occurred on Thursday when a GST team led by Superintendent Nishanth, along with inspectors, conducted an inspection at Mahipal Stainless on Mint Street.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST
Chennai: Hundreds of stainless steel and silverware shops in Chennai's Sowcarpet remained closed for the second consecutive day on Friday as traders continued their protest against police action following the confinement of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) inspection team during a raid.
The incident occurred on Thursday evening when a GST team led by Superintendent Nishanth, along with inspectors and other officials, conducted an inspection at Mahipal Stainless on Mint Street. During the inspection, around 300 traders and members of the Steel Market Association allegedly surrounded the shop, objecting to the inspection and demanding that senior GST officials visit the spot before allowing the team to leave.
GST OFFICIALS RESCUED AFTER TRADERS CONFINE INSPECTION TEAM AT CHENNAI SOWCARPET— A Selvaraj (@Crime_Selvaraj) July 31, 2026
A team of Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials was rescued by Chennai Police after a group of about 300 traders confined them inside a stainless steel shop during an inspection on Mint Street in… pic.twitter.com/22QhfmitSF
After being confined inside the premises for nearly an hour, the GST officials sought police assistance. Following negotiations led by senior Chennai Police officers, the officials were safely escorted out and taken to the Elephant Gate Police Station.
Based on a complaint filed by the GST officials, police registered a case under various sections, including wrongful restraint and obstruction of public servants from discharging their duties. Several traders were questioned, and police launched a search for those allegedly involved.
On Saturday, police arrested Merwin (34) in connection with the incident. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Efforts are continuing to identify and apprehend other accused.
Meanwhile, traders kept their establishments shut, alleging that GST officials were conducting arbitrary inspections despite businesses maintaining proper records. They demanded talks with senior GST authorities and withdrawal of the cases registered against traders.
The traders' associations said shops would reopen only after discussions with the GST department led to an amicable resolution. Police have stepped up security in the busy commercial locality to prevent any further law and order issues.
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