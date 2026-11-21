ETV Bharat / state

GST Officer Arrested For Demanding And Accepting Bribe Of Rs 1.5 Lakh In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Anchala Giri's residence in Kanker ( ETV Bharat )

Kanker: The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught an assistant commissioner of the GST department red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a businessman to reduce his GST penalty and ensure relief from prosecution after his truck was seized during an e-way bill inspection drive.

The accused was identified as Anchala Giri. The ACB also arrested Giri's associate Imran. They were arrested based on a complaint filed by Mohammad Shoaib Rangrez, a resident of Sanjaypur in Kanker.

ACB team at Anjala Giri's residence (ETV Bharat) ACB officials said a vehicle loaded with scrap belonging to Rangrez was intercepted during an e-way bill inspection in Makdi at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday. Rangrez claimed the vehicle contained goods worth approximately Rs 3 to Rs 3.5 lakh and that the driver had the necessary documents. Anchala Giri (ETV Bharat) Despite this, Giri warned of action and threatened Rangrez of a penalty of approximately Rs 10 lakh. According to Rangrez, Giri demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh initially in exchange for relief from the penalty. After negotiations, Giri agreed to a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh and a penalty of Rs 50,000. Giri asked Rangrez to hand him over the money within a day or two. Imran (ETV Bharat)