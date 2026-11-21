GST Officer Arrested For Demanding And Accepting Bribe Of Rs 1.5 Lakh In Chhattisgarh's Kanker
The accused had demanded the money from a businessman whose truck was seized during an e-way bill inspection, reports Susheel Salam.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Kanker: The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught an assistant commissioner of the GST department red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a businessman to reduce his GST penalty and ensure relief from prosecution after his truck was seized during an e-way bill inspection drive.
The accused was identified as Anchala Giri. The ACB also arrested Giri's associate Imran. They were arrested based on a complaint filed by Mohammad Shoaib Rangrez, a resident of Sanjaypur in Kanker.
ACB officials said a vehicle loaded with scrap belonging to Rangrez was intercepted during an e-way bill inspection in Makdi at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday. Rangrez claimed the vehicle contained goods worth approximately Rs 3 to Rs 3.5 lakh and that the driver had the necessary documents.
Despite this, Giri warned of action and threatened Rangrez of a penalty of approximately Rs 10 lakh. According to Rangrez, Giri demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh initially in exchange for relief from the penalty.
After negotiations, Giri agreed to a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh and a penalty of Rs 50,000. Giri asked Rangrez to hand him over the money within a day or two.
Following this, Rangrez filed a complaint with ACB, Jagdalpur. After verifying the complaint, the ACB devised a trap. As per the plan, as soon as Rangrez left the bribe money at Giri's residence, the ACB team raided the place and arrested the officer.
"Following the complaint, the matter was verified. We then laid a trap and arrested the accused. Cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh was recovered from the spot. Legal action is being taken against the officer as per regulations," said Ramesh Markam, DSP, ACB. Markam said action is being taken against Giri under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and against her associate Imran under Section 12.
The role of a GST officer is to verify GST returns filed by taxpayers, examine accounts and records, and ensure correct tax assessment. They are also responsible for auditing the accounts of businesses and factories and conducting surprise inspections when violations are suspected.
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