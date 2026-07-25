GST Fraud Racket Defrauding Exchequer Around Rs 200 Cr Busted in Gurugram; 4 Arrested
The modus operandi involved creating several shell entities for layering of funds and invoice-routing without any underlying supply of goods.
By PTI
Published : July 25, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Gurugram: The anti-evasion wing of the Gurugram Central Goods and Services Tax Commissionerate busted an Input Tax Credit fraud racket that defrauded the exchequer of around Rs 200 crores, arresting four individuals, including two chartered accountants, an official said.
According to an official statement, the modus operandi involved creating several shell entities for layering of funds and invoice-routing without any underlying supply of goods.
They include two former co-founders of a well-known firm in the auto service sector along with two chartered accountants, who allegedly used their financial expertise to engineer the fraudulent input tax credit scheme.
Based on the investigation conducted so far, the accused were arrested under the CGST Act and produced before the Gurugram Duty Magistrate, with the court sending all four accused into judicial custody for 14 days.
"All the four accused are highly qualified. They had started their firm four years ago in the auto service sector and were providing auto service at home. They attracted investors by the circulation strategy and later only made fake bills, but never transferred the goods. In all four accused, one from Maharashtra, two from Gurugram and one from Delhi and all are in their mid-30s," the official said.
Under the Goods and Services Tax Act, the Input Tax Credit (ITC) is a mechanism to provide relief to entrepreneurs and business entities to reduce their final tax liability by claiming credit for the tax paid on business-related purchases.
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