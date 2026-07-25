ETV Bharat / state

GST Fraud Racket Defrauding Exchequer Around Rs 200 Cr Busted in Gurugram; 4 Arrested

Gurugram: The anti-evasion wing of the Gurugram Central Goods and Services Tax Commissionerate busted an Input Tax Credit fraud racket that defrauded the exchequer of around Rs 200 crores, arresting four individuals, including two chartered accountants, an official said.

According to an official statement, the modus operandi involved creating several shell entities for layering of funds and invoice-routing without any underlying supply of goods.

They include two former co-founders of a well-known firm in the auto service sector along with two chartered accountants, who allegedly used their financial expertise to engineer the fraudulent input tax credit scheme.