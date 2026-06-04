GRP Recovers Bodies Of Three Youths From Railway Tracks In Lavatand
All three bodies have been sent for post-mortem by the GRP.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Bokaro: In shocking news, the bodies of three youths were found on the railway track in Lavatand near Radhanagar Panchayat of the district of Jharkhand state. This news went viral in the vicinity of Bokaro after videos and photographs of the deceased youths were circulated.
This incident has taken place on the railway tracks located approximately nine kilometres away from Bokaro railway station. After the Government Railway Police (GRP) received information, their team rushed to the spot immediately. They sealed the area for a while. The staff went about conducting a panchanama and recovered the bodies from that spot. After taking custody of the three bodies, they sent them for post-mortem, and the GRP have launched investigations.
In the meantime, two of the deceased youths have been identified as Bablu Soren and Deepak Soren on the basis of Aadhaar cards found from them. Bablu Soren, son of Surajlal Soren, was a resident of Madwadih, Tikahara, Barki Punu village of Gomia block.
Details awaited regarding the incident
While the second name of the other youth is Deepak Soren, his details are awaited along with the identity of the third person. Police have also recovered a motorcycle from the spot, and according to preliminary information, all three youths were hit by the train. However, the reasons for the incident are not yet clearly ascertained. GRP is investigating the case, and efforts are being made to identify the other deceased.
Meanwhile, Ajay Kumar, station in-charge, GRP, told ETV Bharat, "Our patrol team had received information that the Aadhaar card of one person has been found. One of the deceased has been identified from that Aadhaar card. We have contacted the family members of the deceased, and they will be coming. Relatives of the identified person will be coming soon. We have sent all three bodies for post-mortem and are awaiting the cause of their death."
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