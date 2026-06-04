ETV Bharat / state

GRP Recovers Bodies Of Three Youths From Railway Tracks In Lavatand

Bokaro: In shocking news, the bodies of three youths were found on the railway track in Lavatand near Radhanagar Panchayat of the district of Jharkhand state. This news went viral in the vicinity of Bokaro after videos and photographs of the deceased youths were circulated.

This incident has taken place on the railway tracks located approximately nine kilometres away from Bokaro railway station. After the Government Railway Police (GRP) received information, their team rushed to the spot immediately. They sealed the area for a while. The staff went about conducting a panchanama and recovered the bodies from that spot. After taking custody of the three bodies, they sent them for post-mortem, and the GRP have launched investigations.

In the meantime, two of the deceased youths have been identified as Bablu Soren and Deepak Soren on the basis of Aadhaar cards found from them. Bablu Soren, son of Surajlal Soren, was a resident of Madwadih, Tikahara, Barki Punu village of Gomia block.