ETV Bharat / state

GRP Constable Death: NHRC Officials Arrive In Odisha's Bhubaneswar For Investigation

Bhubaneswar: Two National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) officials on Monday arrived in Odisha's Bhubaneswar to investigate the alleged ‘mob violence’ case that led to the death of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain in Balianta on the outskirts of the city.

The officials are scheduled to stay in Bhubaneswar till June 5 to investigate the much-publicized case. Earlier, the officials arrived at Bhubaneswar airport from Delhi and went to the State Guest House. The team will visit the incident site for five days and question those present at the spot on the day Soumya was allegedly killed by a mob. In addition, they will question police officers, administrative officials and witnesses.

Soumya's father, mother and other family members, relatives and eyewitnesses are also scheduled to be questioned by the officials. As part of the inquiry, notices have been issued to senior police officials, including the Twin City Police Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and Home Department OSD Dayal Gangwar, directing them to appear before the Commission.

Similarly, notices have been given to an SI, an ASI and an OAPF personnel along with a constable of PCR 42 and two home guards who were suspended for dereliction of duty.