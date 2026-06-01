GRP Constable Death: NHRC Officials Arrive In Odisha's Bhubaneswar For Investigation
The officials are scheduled to stay in Bhubaneswar till June 5 to investigate the much-publicized case, reports Satyajit Raut.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Two National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) officials on Monday arrived in Odisha's Bhubaneswar to investigate the alleged ‘mob violence’ case that led to the death of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain in Balianta on the outskirts of the city.
The officials are scheduled to stay in Bhubaneswar till June 5 to investigate the much-publicized case. Earlier, the officials arrived at Bhubaneswar airport from Delhi and went to the State Guest House. The team will visit the incident site for five days and question those present at the spot on the day Soumya was allegedly killed by a mob. In addition, they will question police officers, administrative officials and witnesses.
Soumya's father, mother and other family members, relatives and eyewitnesses are also scheduled to be questioned by the officials. As part of the inquiry, notices have been issued to senior police officials, including the Twin City Police Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and Home Department OSD Dayal Gangwar, directing them to appear before the Commission.
Similarly, notices have been given to an SI, an ASI and an OAPF personnel along with a constable of PCR 42 and two home guards who were suspended for dereliction of duty.
In addition, the two victims who filed the complaint of rape against Soumya on the day of the incident have also been asked to appear before the officials.
Human rights activist Bhajaman Biswal had filed a petition demanding an impartial investigation and action in the case which the Commission had as 'sad and heartbreaking'. The rights panel had directed the DGP and the Chief Secretary to submit an investigation report within two weeks and sought a report.
Sources indicate that the NHRC team may also examine whether any lapses or delays on the part of the police contributed to the escalation of the situation.
In a significant development today, former Balianta Police Station Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Anil Kumar Parida appeared before the NHRC team. Following the controversy surrounding the Balianta incident, Parida was transferred from his post and assigned to the Office of the Police Commissioner.
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