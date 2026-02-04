ETV Bharat / state

'Sense Of Defeat': PDP Legislator Waheed Para Urges CM Omar Abdullah To Address People's Dignity

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Member of Legislative Assembly Waheed ur Rehman Para on Wednesday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir feel a sense of defeat due to the silence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah despite giving a mandate of 50 seats.

“The whole purpose of democracy is the human dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We have seen development in Governor's rule and may be more than what is happening today, but people have kept their eyes on Omar Abdullah, who has got a huge mandate, to express their feelings,” Para said while speaking on motion of thanks on Lieutenant Governor's address.

Para said that people feel that peace and development were at the cost of their dignity.

“After August 5, 2009, the Hurriyat Conference was banned, Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) was banned, and we were kept in detention at Centaur. It was for the first time that we felt the pinch of what was happening for 30 years. But people still are being arrested and put behind bars, houses are being attached, and employees are being targeted. Today, NIA raids are happening in Kashmir, and ED notices are being sent to people. Why do we ignore the detention of the youth of Kashmir when we ourselves have faced detention after August 5, 2019,” he said.