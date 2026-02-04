'Sense Of Defeat': PDP Legislator Waheed Para Urges CM Omar Abdullah To Address People's Dignity
Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Member of Legislative Assembly Waheed ur Rehman Para on Wednesday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir feel a sense of defeat due to the silence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah despite giving a mandate of 50 seats.
“The whole purpose of democracy is the human dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We have seen development in Governor's rule and may be more than what is happening today, but people have kept their eyes on Omar Abdullah, who has got a huge mandate, to express their feelings,” Para said while speaking on motion of thanks on Lieutenant Governor's address.
Para said that people feel that peace and development were at the cost of their dignity.
“After August 5, 2009, the Hurriyat Conference was banned, Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) was banned, and we were kept in detention at Centaur. It was for the first time that we felt the pinch of what was happening for 30 years. But people still are being arrested and put behind bars, houses are being attached, and employees are being targeted. Today, NIA raids are happening in Kashmir, and ED notices are being sent to people. Why do we ignore the detention of the youth of Kashmir when we ourselves have faced detention after August 5, 2019,” he said.
The PDP leader was in no mood to give any room to the NC government and said, “We can't talk about development when people are being devoid of compassion, healing and empathy. You are fighting with the BJP here on National Law University and other things, but when you visit Delhi, this anger should reflect there as well. When you meet PM and HM, where is this anger then? You are our advocate. We shouldn't make allegations against each other as happened in 2014, 2010 and 2020. It means we are competing over who killed more, but this shouldn't be the criterion. The past will not decide the future of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Para told the CM that he has got the huge mandate and use this mandate to talk to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and when you meet the home minister tomorrow, tell him not to talk to Pakistan but to the people of J&K.
“Despite giving the mandate of 50 seats, why youth of Kashmir taking gun because there is a sense of defeat in the people due to silence. You are not able to resolve the merit and reservation issues. You don't have the power to bring prisoners from outside, but you can raise the issue. You can't stop harassment of media persons, but you can talk. You don't say anything to the BJP but fight with their MLAs here. You keep friendship with the BJP, but we don't have any power here because there was a structured change on August 5, 2019,” he added.
