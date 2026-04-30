Group Of Women In Faridabad Set An Example In Combating Pollution
Members of Eco Savera help recycle single-use plastic and keep the environment green through composting
Published : April 30, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Faridabad: A group of women in Faridabad have come forward to set an example in combating pollution. These women are not only engaged in eliminating hazardous waste like polythene but are also trying to rejuvenate the earth by making compost from the waste.
The ever-increasing pollution in Faridabad is taking a toll on people's health. Life expectancy is decreasing due to pollution, and the spread of various diseases is on the rise. The biggest problem pertains to waste articles like polythene that do not decompose easily. Polythene remains in the ground for years and destroys the soil's fertility. If waste is thrown away wrapped in polythene, it does not decompose leading to barren land.
It is to address this concern that some conscious women in Faridabad have launched an organisation called Eco Savera. Founder of this organisation, Pooja Bahl told ETV Bharat, "Although I've been doing this work alone for almost 12 years. I got the organisation registered in 2020."
"I live in IP Colony and there is a dumping yard built right behind my house where municipal vehicles bring the garbage. When it rains, the garbage starts stinking. There are times when its piles catch fire. This not only spreads pollution but also makes breathing difficult. So, I thought, why not do something about it?” Bahl said.
She added that being a student of environmental science, she had a desire to do something about the environment since childhood. But she could not do anything. She later joined a college in Palwal as an Assistant Professor.
She said that environmental pollution led to her health's deterioration. Driven by the need to take care of her children, she quit her job and started staying at home.
"Gradually I started working for the environment. I shared my idea about waste disposal with one of my friends who joined my campaign. Gradually, we included many other women. We started making people aware by telling them not to use polythene at all because it remains underground without getting decomposed for years. It does not rot. Although this was the government's job, it could not do it," she said.
She disclosed that the group bought a vehicle and started door to door collection of dry waste that was not beneficial in any way and harms the earth. This mainly included single use plastic in the form of packets of chips, biscuits, milk, chocolate etc.
"We started collecting all these and storing them. Meanwhile, we got in touch with people from various institutions to understand how we could eliminate single use plastic. People gave different types of suggestions, but no one was ready to take this waste from us," Pooja said.
However, two companies came forward to take the polythene from them, provided it was in ample quantity. "So we started collecting polythene in large quantities and started giving it to those companies for free. But soon these companies back tracked. Then an organisation in Noida started taking polythene from us for free. Now every month we give them about 2000 kg of polythene that is used to make different types of boards," she added.
The group also got down to making compost. Because of paucity of space, this was done at home. "Gradually, we trained people to make compost that is being used for applying to plants and thereby developing greenery. Using this compost, we've also started kitchen gardening on our rooftops that provides us with vegetables," she disclosed.
Presently there are over 100 members of the organisation from all walks of life including software engineers, teachers, professors and others that are working together to protect the environment.
Not getting any funds in the beginning, the members contributed from their own pockets. Gradually, they started getting support from others as well. Flow of funds continues to be a challenge since the organisation has hired staff that is to be paid salaries.
Husn Ara, a core member of Eco Savera, said, "I was a teacher by profession, but now I devote my full time to environmental issues about which I've been passionate since childhood. My father worked in the Agriculture Department. I saw him planting trees and making compost."
She explained, “We collect waste from people's homes, mainly polythene. We compress it into bundles and give it to an organisation in Noida which makes various products from this waste. We also train people in composting while making compost ourselves. This work gives me peace of mind because on the one hand we recycle single-use plastic and on the other we keep the environment green through composting."