ETV Bharat / state

Group Of Women In Faridabad Set An Example In Combating Pollution

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Faridabad: A group of women in Faridabad have come forward to set an example in combating pollution. These women are not only engaged in eliminating hazardous waste like polythene but are also trying to rejuvenate the earth by making compost from the waste. The ever-increasing pollution in Faridabad is taking a toll on people's health. Life expectancy is decreasing due to pollution, and the spread of various diseases is on the rise. The biggest problem pertains to waste articles like polythene that do not decompose easily. Polythene remains in the ground for years and destroys the soil's fertility. If waste is thrown away wrapped in polythene, it does not decompose leading to barren land. Waste being collected in Faridabad (ETV Bharat) It is to address this concern that some conscious women in Faridabad have launched an organisation called Eco Savera. Founder of this organisation, Pooja Bahl told ETV Bharat, "Although I've been doing this work alone for almost 12 years. I got the organisation registered in 2020." "I live in IP Colony and there is a dumping yard built right behind my house where municipal vehicles bring the garbage. When it rains, the garbage starts stinking. There are times when its piles catch fire. This not only spreads pollution but also makes breathing difficult. So, I thought, why not do something about it?” Bahl said. She added that being a student of environmental science, she had a desire to do something about the environment since childhood. But she could not do anything. She later joined a college in Palwal as an Assistant Professor. Two women with the waste collected in Faridabad (ETV Bharat) She said that environmental pollution led to her health's deterioration. Driven by the need to take care of her children, she quit her job and started staying at home.