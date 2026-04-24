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One Killed, 10 Injured As Group Of People Falls Into Pit At Under-Construction Site In Mumbai

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man died, and 10 others suffered injuries after a group of people fell into a pit at an under-construction site in Mumbai’s Bhandup (West) area, civic officials said on Friday. The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Thursday near Metro Mall, close to Janata Market, where a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building is coming up, they said. According to officials, the victims were reportedly attending an event at the nearby Matoshri Marriage Hall when they accidentally fell into a pit at the SRA construction site in the eastern suburb.