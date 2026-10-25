ETV Bharat / state

Group Of Bangladeshi Nationals Attacks BSF Personnel At Indo-Bangla Border In Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Tensions flared along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Cooch Behar when personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were attacked while trying to stop a group of Bangladeshi nationals who were allegedly extracting sand and stones from the Saniyajan River near the BSF outpost in Mekhliganj, officials said on Sunday.

The situation escalated to such a point that BSF had to deploy grenades to scare the attackers away. Local sources said several Bangladeshi nationals had crossed the barbed-wire fence into Indian territory on Saturday afternoon to extract sand and stones from the banks of the Saniyajan River.

When BSF personnel repeatedly instructed them to leave the area, the immigrants allegedly ignored them and called more people from the Bangladeshi side to the spot. The group launched an assault on the BSF personnel with sticks and pelted them with stones.

Anticipating that the situation might spiral out of control, the BSF personnel used grenades in defence, prompting the Bangladeshi group to disperse.

An official from the Cooch Behar district police said the situation is under control and those who allegedly carried out the attack have fled back into Bangladesh. The situation along the border is being monitored.

Locals said similar issues regarding the extraction of sand and stones from riverbeds along the border have occurred multiple times earlier. Vigilance by the border-guarding forces of both nations is crucial, given the risks of infiltration and the unauthorised collection of natural resources in these specific border areas, they added.

A few days earlier, there were reports of Bangladeshi nationals extracting sand and stones from the Dharla River near the Changrabandha border, who reportedly retreated following intervention by the BSF.