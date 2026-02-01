ETV Bharat / state

Group-1 Exam Topper In Both Telugu States: Lakshmi Deepika Now Tops Andhra Pradesh In Non-Local Quota

Amaravati: Lakshmi Deepika Kommireddy has created history by securing the first rank in Group-1 exam from both the Telugu states. She first topped the Telangana Group-1 examination and has now ranked first in the Andhra Pradesh Group-1 exam under non-local quota, a rare and remarkable achievement.

Though born and brought up in Hyderabad, Deepika’s parents hail from Andhra Pradesh. Her father, Krishna, is from Amalapuram in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, while her mother, Padmavati, is from West Godavari district.

Deepika has already been selected as Deputy Collector in the Telangana Group-1 examination and is currently undergoing training. Now, that she has been selected as Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh as well, she said she has not yet decided where she will continue her service.

From MBBS to Civil Services

Deepika completed her schooling from DAV School, Safilguda, Hyderabad, and her Intermediate education was at Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Narayanaguda. In 2013, she secured 119th rank in the medical entrance examination and went on to pursue MBBS at Osmania Medical College.

However, during her medical studies, Deepika nurtured a strong desire to enter the civil services. After completing MBBS, she began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

In the AP Group-1 results of 2023, she did not accept the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) post, as she wanted to stay focused on her UPSC preparation. She has already appeared for the UPSC interview twice and still has two more chances left.