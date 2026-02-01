Group-1 Exam Topper In Both Telugu States: Lakshmi Deepika Now Tops Andhra Pradesh In Non-Local Quota
Lakshmi Deepika Kommireddy, who ranked 119th in medical entrance exam, completed MBBS from Osmania Medical College and then started preparing for the civil services.
Amaravati: Lakshmi Deepika Kommireddy has created history by securing the first rank in Group-1 exam from both the Telugu states. She first topped the Telangana Group-1 examination and has now ranked first in the Andhra Pradesh Group-1 exam under non-local quota, a rare and remarkable achievement.
Though born and brought up in Hyderabad, Deepika’s parents hail from Andhra Pradesh. Her father, Krishna, is from Amalapuram in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, while her mother, Padmavati, is from West Godavari district.
Deepika has already been selected as Deputy Collector in the Telangana Group-1 examination and is currently undergoing training. Now, that she has been selected as Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh as well, she said she has not yet decided where she will continue her service.
From MBBS to Civil Services
Deepika completed her schooling from DAV School, Safilguda, Hyderabad, and her Intermediate education was at Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Narayanaguda. In 2013, she secured 119th rank in the medical entrance examination and went on to pursue MBBS at Osmania Medical College.
However, during her medical studies, Deepika nurtured a strong desire to enter the civil services. After completing MBBS, she began preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination.
In the AP Group-1 results of 2023, she did not accept the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) post, as she wanted to stay focused on her UPSC preparation. She has already appeared for the UPSC interview twice and still has two more chances left.
Smart Strategy, Consistent Effort
Deepika pointed out that nearly 80 percent of the UPSC and APPSC syllabi are common, which helped her prepare efficiently. Without any special or exclusive preparation for Group-1, she managed to top both AP and Telangana examinations, creating a record.
“Writing the Group-1 examinations helped me a lot in my civil services preparation. After understanding the Group-1 exam pattern, I prepared on my own without taking any formal training. Since there was no optional subject, I concentrated entirely on general studies,” she said
During the examination phase, Deepika followed a disciplined routine, studying for around six hours a day. She credited consistency and clarity of goals for her success.
Aspiration to Serve the Public
“My ultimate aspiration is to serve the people and with this objective, I am continuing my efforts towards civil services,” she added.
Her achievement stands as an inspiration to aspirants across both the Telugu states, especially students from medical and professional backgrounds who aspire to enter public services. By topping Group-1 in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Deepika has set a new benchmark of excellence, determination, and smart preparation.
