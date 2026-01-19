ETV Bharat / state

Groundwater Crisis Triggers Summer Paddy Ban In Udham Singh Nagar, Thousands Of Farmers Affected

Rudrapur: The administration in Udham Singh Nagar, known as the ‘food bowl’ of Uttarakhand, has implemented a complete ban on off-season paddy cultivation, citing groundwater conservation as the reason.

Officials state that the decision is intended to address depleting water resources, but it has generated concerns regarding livelihoods, as thousands of farmers may be affected.

According to official data, summer paddy was grown on about 20,000 to 22,000 hectares in the district, with more than 15,000 farmers involved. In recent years, local farmers have started planting paddy not just in the Kharif and Rabi seasons, but also in summer, which requires heavy irrigation.

Dr Naveen Joshi, Agriculture Protection Officer, explained that paddy requires a lot of water, and off-season farming has made farmers dependent on tube wells. "Constant use of groundwater made water levels drop fast. Also, more paddy diseases have been seen, causing big losses for farmers," he said.

He added that while conditional permission was granted last year for off-season paddy, this year the practice faces a complete ban. Building on this, officials have warned that strict action will be taken against those violating the order.

Administration Suggests Alternative Crops

To help farmers keep earning, the administration suggests planting crops like maize, sugarcane, and mint. The Agriculture Department has launched campaigns to educate the public about changes in crops.