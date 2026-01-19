Groundwater Crisis Triggers Summer Paddy Ban In Udham Singh Nagar, Thousands Of Farmers Affected
Officials halt off-season paddy cultivation across Uttarakhand’s food bowl, proposing maize, sugarcane alternatives as farmers demand fair prices and support this year.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Rudrapur: The administration in Udham Singh Nagar, known as the ‘food bowl’ of Uttarakhand, has implemented a complete ban on off-season paddy cultivation, citing groundwater conservation as the reason.
Officials state that the decision is intended to address depleting water resources, but it has generated concerns regarding livelihoods, as thousands of farmers may be affected.
According to official data, summer paddy was grown on about 20,000 to 22,000 hectares in the district, with more than 15,000 farmers involved. In recent years, local farmers have started planting paddy not just in the Kharif and Rabi seasons, but also in summer, which requires heavy irrigation.
Dr Naveen Joshi, Agriculture Protection Officer, explained that paddy requires a lot of water, and off-season farming has made farmers dependent on tube wells. "Constant use of groundwater made water levels drop fast. Also, more paddy diseases have been seen, causing big losses for farmers," he said.
He added that while conditional permission was granted last year for off-season paddy, this year the practice faces a complete ban. Building on this, officials have warned that strict action will be taken against those violating the order.
Administration Suggests Alternative Crops
To help farmers keep earning, the administration suggests planting crops like maize, sugarcane, and mint. The Agriculture Department has launched campaigns to educate the public about changes in crops.
Dr Joshi said hybrid maize seeds will be available in February. "Last year, maize was grown on about 6,000 hectares. This year, we want to grow it on 9,000 hectares," he said.
Farmers Voice Concern
The ban has caused some farmers to express concerns about their future. Farmer leader Tejendra Singh Vrik said that while groundwater depletion is a significant issue, farmers worry about the uncertainty of income from alternative crops and about a lack of government support or guidance during the transition.
“Last year, some farmers were allowed to grow off-season paddy under certain conditions. In many areas, farmers were encouraged to shift to maize, but after harvest, they did not get fair prices,” he said.
He added that farmers face multiple challenges. Quality pulse seeds are hard to obtain, while maize cultivation often fails to cover input costs. According to him, unless market support and pricing issues are addressed, merely changing crops will not solve farmers’ problems.
Looking ahead, the administration has said it will continue consultations with farmers and monitor the situation while implementing water conservation measures.
