ETV Bharat / state

Ground Report: Teacher Crisis Hits Odisha's Kendrapara; 2 High Schools With 147 Students Run Without Subject Teachers

While a clerk continues to manage the school’s routine affairs, there is neither a teacher nor a headmaster posted at the school. The headmaster of another high school located about 10 km away has been given additional charge of the school for administrative purposes, but he visits only once every two months to complete paperwork before leaving.

On a little questioning, it became evident that the crisis did not arise overnight. After the school’s lone remaining teacher retired in March this year, no other teacher was posted.

When ETV Bharat reporter reached Kutarang Panchayat High School, established in 1980, students said the school had been functioning with only one teacher for the 63 students of Classes IX and X on its rolls. “We return on most days since there are no subject teachers,” they said.

What is more shocking is that these schools are not located in any remote or underdeveloped area. They are situated barely 8 km from the Kendrapara district headquarters. Parents complain that despite repeated appeals and complaints, the authorities have failed to address the issue, leaving the future of 147 students uncertain.

In the district, two high schools are functioning without adequate teachers. While a clerk is merely keeping watch over 63 students in one of the schools because there is not a single teacher to conduct classes, a physical education teacher is left to teach all subjects, including Mathematics, to students of Classes IX and X.

Kendrapara: As paper leak protests rock the country and there is so much discussion around educational reforms, it is high time some attention was paid to the lack of teachers in primary and secondary schools, particularly in remote districts. Students are left to fend for themselves or learn all subjects from a single teacher. When the ETV Bharat team reached two schools in Kendrapara district of Odisha, glaring failures of the education department came to the fore, raising questions about the crumbling education system.

Reacting to the situation, Kutarang Sarpanch and parent of a former student, Chiraranjan Jena, said that even before two teachers retired in December last year, the School Management Committee and parents had appealed to the District Education Officer and the Collector to appoint teachers. “The then Collector assured us that teachers would be posted soon. However, the matter was deferred because of the High School Certificate examinations and the annual examinations for Class IX students,” he said.

After the school’s only remaining teacher retired in March this year, students of Classes IX and X have been left without any teachers. “It is the students who are the worst sufferers. Since the administration has ignored our repeated requests, we have submitted a memorandum to the local MLA. If teachers are not appointed immediately, parents and students will be forced to launch an agitation,” Jena warned.

Teacher Crisis Hits Odisha's Kendrapara; 2 High Schools Run Without Subject Teachers, 147 Students Affected (ETV Bharat)

School clerk Ramesh Chandra Sahu corroborated that two teachers retired last year, and after the retirement of the last remaining teacher in March this year, the school does not have any teacher. “At present, the Internal Assessment-I examinations are underway and I have to manage the examinations, office work and the mid-day meal programme. Despite informing the department several times, no action has been taken. Local residents have requested a retired teacher from the village to voluntarily teach the students,” he said.

However, Kutarang Panchayat High School is not the only school in dire need of attention. The nearby Maa Mangala High School in Dhol Panchayat too faces a similar crisis that has persisted for the last four months.

According to students, the school’s lone physical education teacher has been teaching every subject, including Mathematics, to all 85 students of Classes IX and X.

Teacher Crisis Hits Odisha's Kendrapara; 2 High Schools Run Without Subject Teachers, 147 Students Affected (ETV Bharat)

Rashmita Barik, a parent of a student at the school, said there are 85 students in Classes IX and X, but only two staff members. One is the headmaster, who is occupied with administrative work, and the other is the physical education teacher, who is teaching every subject. “Our children have been facing this problem since March. Students need Mathematics, Science, Hindi and English teachers. Examinations are approaching. If teachers are not appointed, what will our children study and what about their future? The government must appoint teachers immediately,” she said.

Responding to complaints regarding Maa Mangala High School, Kendrapara District Education Officer Pabitra Barik said, “Four teachers were posted at the school until March. However, after they were promoted and transferred, no replacements were appointed. We acknowledge the issue and assure that part-time teachers from nearby schools will be arranged to teach different subjects. Guest teachers will also be appointed soon to resolve the problem,” he stated.

Regarding Kutarang Panchayat High School, the DEO explained that the school is fully aided and, as per existing guidelines, regular teacher appointments cannot be made there. “Students are expected to study at a government school located within a five-kilometre radius. However, since teaching activities are continuing in the school, we will try to provide guest teachers until the government issues further directions regarding school closure,” he added.

According to officials, teacher shortages currently affect 24 high schools in Kendrapara district, and this raises serious concerns about the future of students in these schools. Unless the education department fills the vacancies immediately, protests over students’ issues will continue to gather momentum.