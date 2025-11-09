ETV Bharat / state

Once A Maoist Stronghold, Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur On Path Of Development

Security personnel at the new camp in Sitaram ( ETV Bharat )

Narayanpur: Once infamous as a Naxal-affected district, Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh is undergoing a change for better. Several development projects have been started by the police and district administration in the district to win the trust the locals and to ensure progress in a region from where Naxals once ran a parallel government. As part of the initiative to give the district a much-needed makeover, a new police camp has been opened in Sitaram on the border of Kanker. The move is not only significant from a security perspective but also marks a historic turning point in development and connectivity. Narayanpur police have ensured approximately 70 km of road connectivity from the Sonpur-Kandulpar-Sitaram axis to the Chhotebethiya border of Kanker district. The road will directly connect the interior areas of Abujhmad with the mainstream. Security personnel setting up a tent at the camp (ETV Bharat)