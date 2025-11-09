Once A Maoist Stronghold, Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur On Path Of Development
Police and the district administration are implementing several projects in the district to usher in development and win locals' trust.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 6:02 PM IST
Narayanpur: Once infamous as a Naxal-affected district, Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh is undergoing a change for better.
Several development projects have been started by the police and district administration in the district to win the trust the locals and to ensure progress in a region from where Naxals once ran a parallel government.
As part of the initiative to give the district a much-needed makeover, a new police camp has been opened in Sitaram on the border of Kanker. The move is not only significant from a security perspective but also marks a historic turning point in development and connectivity. Narayanpur police have ensured approximately 70 km of road connectivity from the Sonpur-Kandulpar-Sitaram axis to the Chhotebethiya border of Kanker district. The road will directly connect the interior areas of Abujhmad with the mainstream.
Sitaram village, which connects the borders of Kondagaon, Narayanpur, and Kanker districts, is poised to emerge as a hub of development. The establishment of the new camp, given top priority under the "Maad Bachao Abhiyan," clearly demonstrates that the end of Naxalism is near, thanks to the strategic prowess of the security forces and the government's firm policies.
As per the direction of the district administration, the "Maad Bachao" Abhiyan is being continuously expanded to realize the vision of "Naxal-Free, Strong Bastar." The campaign is not limited to anti-Naxal operations; its objective is to establish lasting peace in Abujhmad and accelerate development efforts. It also aims to deliver public welfare schemes to the people.
The Sitaram camp was opened to provide security to the ongoing road construction project on the Sonpur-Kandulpar-Sitaram axis and to support development efforts. The newly established camp is located on the banks of the Kodri river, which was once a safe haven for Naxalites.
Along with road connectivity, education, medical services, ration shops, government scheme benefits, and, most importantly, mobile network connectivity will also be strengthened in the district. Several towers are being installed to strengthen the mobile network in the region.
