ETV Bharat / state

Ground Report: Caste Groups Clash In Gujarat Village Over Love Marriages Involving "Daughters Of Our Community"

Banaskantha: A day after violent clashes broke out between two caste groups at Un village in the Ogad taluka of Banaskantha district in northern Gujarat, the police on Thursday (March 19) registered a complaint against 16 individuals, and a mob of 1,000 people. They have also deployed a convoy of policemen in the village, and organised a meeting between the warring groups, where they appealed residents to maintain peace.

The ETV Bharat team visited the village and spoke with the locals to assess the prevailing situation. Here's what they found out.

Caste Clash Over Woman: The Origins

The current dispute began when popular singer Kinjal Rabari, a resident of Sinad village in the Radhanpur Taluka of Patan district, and Ashok Chaudhary, got married without the approval of families and village elders. While Rabari belongs to a group that is identified as nomadic, the Chaudharys are considered OBC in northern Gujarat, making their love marriage inter-caste.

It sparked massive outrage within the Rabari community. Thakarsi Rabari, a community leader, issued a stern warning via a video message and demanded the return of the "community's daughter". As this video went viral, the entire Rabari community united and intensified their demands for her return.

Eventually, leaders from both communities met to decide that the marriage be annulled and Kinjal sent back to her home. But that's not where it ended. Now, the parents of another young woman from the Chaudhary community, sought the assistance of Rabari leader Thakarsi to help retrieve "their own daughter".

Around two years ago, Kanku Chaudhary had eloped and married a young man from the Rabari community of Un village. The Chaudharys wanted her back. Kanku posted a video, pleading that her settled domestic life not be disrupted. This ignited widespread outrage within the Chaudharys, who organised a meeting in Runi village on March 18.

"Give Back Our Daughter"

During this meeting, the community leaders issued a five-day ultimatum to the Rabaris to "return their daughter Kanku". However, the Chaudhary youths at the gathering rejected this proposal. Simultaneously, a large number of residents from Un village arrived at the venue in vehicles, and the situation spiraled out of control with pelting of stones and vandalising of vehicles by the enraged mob.