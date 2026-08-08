ETV Bharat / state

CAG Report On DTC EPF Reveals Loss Of Crores In Interest Due To 'Negligence'

New Delhi: The latest Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly has exposed serious financial irregularities and administrative negligence regarding the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Trust.

According to the report, the DTC PF Trust suffered a direct loss of approximately Rs 5.50 crore in interest due to the failure to invest surplus funds in a timely manner. This negligence persisted between April 2020 and March 2023, adversely affecting the returns on the hard-earned money of thousands of employees.

The CAG audit revealed that a total of 31,436 DTC employees were registered with the DTC Employees' Provident Fund Trust as of March 2023. By this time, the Trust held investments worth Rs 1,321.08 crore across various instruments, including Central government securities, Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) bonds, Special Deposit Accounts, and mutual fund equity schemes.

Regulations under the Employees' Provident Fund Act (1952) and a May 2015 notification from the Ministry of Labour and Employment mandate that employee contributions be transferred to the Board of Trustees within 15 days, and that surplus funds be invested within two weeks. However, the DTC PF Trust blatantly disregarded these rules.

Funds Remained Idle