CAG Report On DTC EPF Reveals Loss Of Crores In Interest Due To 'Negligence'
The CAG report tabled in the Legislative Assembly has exposed serious financial irregularities and administrative negligence within the DTC Employees' Provident Fund Trust.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The latest Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly has exposed serious financial irregularities and administrative negligence regarding the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) Trust.
According to the report, the DTC PF Trust suffered a direct loss of approximately Rs 5.50 crore in interest due to the failure to invest surplus funds in a timely manner. This negligence persisted between April 2020 and March 2023, adversely affecting the returns on the hard-earned money of thousands of employees.
The CAG audit revealed that a total of 31,436 DTC employees were registered with the DTC Employees' Provident Fund Trust as of March 2023. By this time, the Trust held investments worth Rs 1,321.08 crore across various instruments, including Central government securities, Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) bonds, Special Deposit Accounts, and mutual fund equity schemes.
Regulations under the Employees' Provident Fund Act (1952) and a May 2015 notification from the Ministry of Labour and Employment mandate that employee contributions be transferred to the Board of Trustees within 15 days, and that surplus funds be invested within two weeks. However, the DTC PF Trust blatantly disregarded these rules.
Funds Remained Idle
The audit found that the Trust used a primary account with Canara Bank for depositing employee contributions and making routine payments, while an account with Axis Bank was maintained specifically for investment purposes. During the review period (April 2020 to March 2023), a cumulative total of Rs 1,979.73 crore sat idle in the Axis Bank investment account for periods exceeding one month without being invested, earning only minimal interest. Had this amount been invested on time in accordance with the Ministry of Labour's regulations, the Trust would have earned an additional Rs 5.50 crore in interest.
When the audit team raised questions regarding this matter, the DTC EPF Trust clarified in May 2024 that maintaining liquidity (cash reserves) of approximately Rs 50 crore was necessary to settle final payments for retired employees and to process employee loans. However, the CAG categorically rejected this argument.
The report clarified that the average monthly transfer required for the Trust's mandatory expenses was merely Rs 8.72 crore, which was easily being managed through the Canara Bank account. Furthermore, the audit had already excluded the current month's credit inflows when assessing liquidity requirements.
CAG's Strong Recommendation
In its report, the CAG has clearly recommended that the DTC PF Trust should immediately designate responsible officials and fix accountability for the timely investment of surplus funds. The report states that strict adherence to the Ministry of Labour's 2015 guidelines must be made mandatory to safeguard the financial interests of employees and stakeholders.
Also Read:
- 'Don't Behave Like Delhi Police': Dipke Seeks Removal Of 'Rude' Cop From Security Duty At His Home
- Delhi Court Seeks Action Taken Report From Delhi Police Over Petition Against Assam CM, BJP MP
- 'World Will Change, So Will Technology; He Who Learns, Wins': PM Modi At IIT Delhi
- Sukhbir Meets Modi, Sets Off Speculation About Revival Of SAD-BJP Ties Before Punjab 2027 Assembly Polls