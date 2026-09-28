Groom Takes Boat Ride To Tie The Knot Amid Ravaging Flood In Odisha's Balasore
Undeterred by flood and absence of motorable roads, Hemanta Patra took a boat with a few people to reach his wedding venue, reports Jibanjyoti Nayak.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Balasore: Flood in the Subarnarekha river has disrupted normal life in several areas of Odisha's Balasore district.
But it could not stop a wedding in Bhograi, where the groom had to take a boat to reach his wedding venue. Hemanta Patra had planned to reach his bride's house in a car decorated with flowers accompanied by a DJ and baratis. But the incessant rains due to a deep depression put a spanner in his plans. Patra did reach the wedding venue at Manuanagar under Bhograi block.
Patra said the date for his marriage had already been fixed but the floods in the Subarnarekha river seemed to stand as a formidable barrier to the union. Despite the challenges, a decision was made to proceed with the wedding on the scheduled date and time. And Patra did it by travelling to his bride's place in a boat ccompanied by a small wedding party and a priest.
Meanwhile, around 700 villages are inundated in the district with the Subarnarekha river experiencing its fourth flood spell. Out of the district's 12 blocks, 11 have been affected by the floods. While approximately 700 villages across 126 gram panchayats are submerged, 67,266 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas to safer locations. Free cooked-food centres and relief shelters are operating at around 147 locations across the district, said officials.
On the day, Subarnarekha river was flowing at 11.20 metre at Rajghat against the danger level of 10.36 metre, triggering panic in low-lying areas of Bhograi, Jaleswar, Baliapal and Basta. The rising waters damaged houses, property and crops in several areas, while rescue teams were deployed to evacuate people stranded in inundated villages.
Jalaka was also flowing above the danger level at Mathani in Basta, touching 6.62 metre against the danger mark of 6.50 metre. Major flooding was reported in Basta, Baliapal, Bhograi and Jaleswar, while eight other blocks were partially affected. The situation was aggravated after the Jharkhand government opened 13 gates of Galudih barrage to release excess water into Subarnarekha.
The district administration has deployed four ODRAF, two NDRF and 12 fire services teams in Bhograi, Jaleswar, Baliapal, Balasore, Remuna, Nilagiri and Soro for rescue, relief and emergency response. Six medical and 17 veterinary teams have also been deployed, while district-level control rooms are functioning round the clock. Relief materials, dry food, cooked meals and drinking water are being provided to affected people.
In Bhadrak, over 1.84 lakh people across six blocks and two urban local bodies were affected by the floods. The affected areas include 74 panchayats, 19 wards and 191 villages in Bhandaripokhari, Dhamnagar, Tihidi, Basudevpur, Bhadrak and Banta blocks. A total of 52,851 people have been evacuated to safer locations. The administration has opened 66 free kitchens in the affected areas.
At least 18 medical and six veterinary teams have been deployed in the affected areas, while two mobile water treatment units are operating to ensure access to safe drinking water. One ODRAF team has been deployed in Bhandaripokhari for rescue and emergency operations.
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