ETV Bharat / state

Groom Takes Boat Ride To Tie The Knot Amid Ravaging Flood In Odisha's Balasore

But it could not stop a wedding in Bhograi, where the groom had to take a boat to reach his wedding venue. Hemanta Patra had planned to reach his bride's house in a car decorated with flowers accompanied by a DJ and baratis. But the incessant rains due to a deep depression put a spanner in his plans. Patra did reach the wedding venue at Manuanagar under Bhograi block.

Patra said the date for his marriage had already been fixed but the floods in the Subarnarekha river seemed to stand as a formidable barrier to the union. Despite the challenges, a decision was made to proceed with the wedding on the scheduled date and time. And Patra did it by travelling to his bride's place in a boat ccompanied by a small wedding party and a priest.

Meanwhile, around 700 villages are inundated in the district with the Subarnarekha river experiencing its fourth flood spell. Out of the district's 12 blocks, 11 have been affected by the floods. While approximately 700 villages across 126 gram panchayats are submerged, 67,266 people have been evacuated from low-lying areas to safer locations. Free cooked-food centres and relief shelters are operating at around 147 locations across the district, said officials.

On the day, Subarnarekha river was flowing at 11.20 metre at Rajghat against the danger level of 10.36 metre, triggering panic in low-lying areas of Bhograi, Jaleswar, Baliapal and Basta. The rising waters damaged houses, property and crops in several areas, while rescue teams were deployed to evacuate people stranded in inundated villages.