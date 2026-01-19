ETV Bharat / state

Groom Summoned For Voter List Hearing On Wedding Day, Appears At BDO Office In Birbhum

A Special Intensive Revision of the voter list is currently underway across the state, with hearings being conducted to address so-called “logical discrepancies” in electoral records. As part of the process, several voters have been issued notices and summoned for hearings, which has led to allegations of harassment and inconvenience. The mandatory nature of these hearings has resulted in several unusual incidents across the state. In Birbhum district alone, more than 300 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have reportedly resigned in protest against the process, while opposition parties have also raised objections.

Instead of heading to his wedding venue in a flower-decorated car, the groom went straight to the Block Development Officer (BDO) office after receiving a summons from the Election Commission.

Nanur: In a bizarre incident, during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a groom was compelled to appear for an official hearing on his wedding day in Nanur, Birbhum district.

Against this backdrop, the incident in Nanur has drawn attention. The groom, Kabir Akbar Rana, a resident of Khujutipara under Nanur police station in Birbhum district, had his wedding scheduled two months ago in Chauhatta, under Labhpur police station limits. However, just three days before the wedding, he received a notice summoning him to appear for an SIR hearing.

According to the notice, Election Commission records indicated that the Rana family consisted of six brothers, and documents were sought to verify this claim. The groom was directed to appear at the hearing centre at the Nanur BDO office. The family, however, maintains that there is only one brother and one sister in the family and expressed concern over how they could produce documents for individuals who do not exist.

On the day of the hearing, Kabir Akbar Rana arrived at the BDO office in a car decorated with roses and tuberoses, dressed in his wedding attire. He stood in line with other voters and submitted the required documents before proceeding to his wedding ceremony.

The incident has sparked anger within the groom’s family. His brother, Firdaus Waheed, criticised the Election Commission officials, saying, “The hearing date fell on the wedding day, which is why we had to come to the block office first instead of going to the wedding venue. The notice says there are six brothers and asks us to submit documents, but that is completely incorrect. The groom has only one brother and one sister. People are being harassed unnecessarily. We don’t understand what is happening.”