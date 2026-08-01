ETV Bharat / state

Groom In Odisha's Jajpur Takes Boat Ride For Marriage As Floodwater Inundates Village

Pramod Padhi's unusual boat journey during the floods has now become the talk of the town.

With roads submerged and communication disrupted, groom Pramod Padhi sought the help of the administration and crossed the flood-hit area on a boat to reach the other side of the riverbank, where a car waited for him for journey to Bhuban.

Floodwaters from Baitarani, Kani, Kharasrota and Brahmani rivers have inundated roads, houses, fields and river embankments across most parts of the region. But despite the difficulties, the wedding went ahead as planned.

Jajpur: July 29 was meant to be a memorable day for Padhi family in Jajpur's Similia village awaiting a marriage which was scheduled months ago. But floodwaters made it even more unforgettable when the groom travelled by boat for a few kilometers and then by car to reach the wedding venue located nearly 80 km away in Dhenkanal's Bhuban area.

Communication with Similia village has been completely cut off due to rising water in the Baitarani river. However, the wedding date and auspicious time had been fixed much before the floods. With no regular road connectivity, the groom and his family took a boat to reach the wedding venue. The sight caught the attention of local residents and onlookers.

Groom In Odisha's Jajpur Takes Boat Ride For Marriage As Floodwater Inundates Village (ETV Bharat)

A few locals raised concerns over connectivity problems faced by people in the flood-hit areas. They have alleged that people are still forced to undertake such risky journeys because the long-standing problems of flood-affected areas have not been resolved.

Groom Pramod Padhi said the connectivity problem has existed for a long time. "It has always been like this. The bridge that has been built cannot be used during floods. There is no alternative route. That is why whenever there is a flood or even heavy rain, we face problems in travelling."

Groom Pramod Padhi (ETV Bharat)

However, severe floodwaters all around could not dampen the spirit of the wedding. Speaking to media, the groom said that travelling to his wedding in such a situation will remain a memorable experience of his life. "I feel sad we had to go like this but this wedding will always be a memorable moment for me," he said.

A member of the groom's family said they were excited about the wedding despite the floodwaters surrounding their village. "We went to Bhuban with the groom. There is water all around the village. We came in a boat. We used to sit in a boat when we were children. We again travelled in a boat after years. We are very happy."

Groom and bride return to Similia village via boat (ETV Bharat)

Dressed as little bride, Pramod's niece said, "We are all excited over my uncle's wedding. We came by boat. Such a wedding will be a cherished memory for us. Since our village is flooded, all of us came by boat."

After the wedding, the bride and groom reached the riverbank with all luggage and belongings and boarded another boat to head towards their home in Similia.