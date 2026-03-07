ETV Bharat / state

Grocery Shop Owner’s Son From Haryana’s Karnal Secures 488th UPSC Rank

Karnal: Lavkesh, a resident of Munk village in Karnal district, Haryana, cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination in his fourth attempt, securing the 488th rank. His achievement is particularly significant given his family’s challenging financial circumstances.

Lavkesh’s father suffers from a heart ailment, while his mother is frequently unwell. With limited financial resources, he even had to take loans to continue his studies. Despite these difficulties, Lavkesh remained determined and ultimately passed the prestigious examination.

Father Runs A Small Grocery Shop

Lavkesh’s father, Rajesh, runs a small grocery shop in the village, which is the family’s only source of income. The modest earnings from the shop support the entire household. Lavkesh often studied while sitting at the shop so he could continue preparing for the examination while helping with the family business. At times, his mother or sisters also assisted at the shop to help manage household expenses.

The family lives in a small house where even the walls are not plastered. Lavkesh prepared for the examination in this modest space and sometimes at the shop. Due to the family’s financial difficulties, Rajesh had to take several loans to cover his education-related expenses, including exam preparation and application fees.

Despite these hardships, Lavkesh remained focused on his goal. His family never asked him to abandon his studies, and his father always trusted his dedication and perseverance.

According to Lavkesh’s uncle, Kartik, the family has faced many health and financial challenges, but Lavkesh’s determination has helped him succeed. His two younger sisters are proud of his accomplishment and say his hard work helped him secure the 488th rank.