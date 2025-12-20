ETV Bharat / state

Grocer Held Allegedly For Murdering Customer

The accused, identified as Vitthal Ratan Pardhi, assaulted Balu Vir (42) with a weapon on December 7 and dumped his body into the water stream.

Grocer Arrested For Murdering Customer
Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 20, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST

1 Min Read
Thane: The Thane Rural Police have identified a man, whose decomposed body was found in a water stream at Kalamgaon in Shahapur taluka, and solved a murder case within days by arresting a grocer, officials said on Saturday. The investigation revealed that the accused, identified as Vitthal Ratan Pardhi, assaulted Balu Vir (42) with a weapon on December 7 and dumped his body into the water stream, police stated in an official release.

The murder was a fallout of a quarrel after Pardhi refused to lend groceries to Vir. Police registered a case for murder and destruction of evidence.

More to follow.....

