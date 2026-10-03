Grishneshwar Temple Complex In Ellora To Be Developed As A Cluster. Premises Will Be Shut For Six Months
It is a unique shrine where the pranali a water outlet of the Shivlinga a feature considered to hold special significance reports Amit Phutane
Published : October 3, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Major changes are in store for the area surrounding the Grishneshwar Temple, which is revered as the final destination among the twelve Jyotirlingas, forcing authorities to keep it closed for the next six months.
After the plan was revised, the government has now promised to spend to Rs 210.45 Crore. It is a unique shrine where the pranali (water outlet) of the Shivlinga that faces East, a feature considered to hold special significance. Additionally, it is widely believed by devotees to be a place where prayers and vows are fulfilled.
This temple is located two kilometres away from Velur, where the renowned UNESCO World Heritage site, Ellora caves. Thousands of devotees who come to this temple, also flock to Ellora every year.
Expansion plans
Development works were undertaken because accidents occurring while crossing the road had become a matter of concern. A new road was constructed starting from Cave No. 1 in the Ellora Caves complex (near the temple), leading directly to a grand parking facility in 'Gut No. 4' adjacent to the temple. A large pilgrim accommodation facility (Bhakta Niwas) has been set up near the parking area. A commercial complex has been built along the approach to the temple, and a 40-meter tunnel is currently under construction to allow safe passage across the road.
According to the proposed plans, a new cluster development is set to take shape over the next six months. The efforts are to eradicate any inconvenience encountered by visiting devotees and tourists on a normal basis. Plans include a spacious parking lot, a commercial complex, hotels, a wide access road, and a dedicated tunnel for devotees. Inside the temple, arrangements for queue management and other development works have been undertaken. While the tunnel is expected to be completed in three months, the temple renovation will take approximately six months. A decision has been made to keep the temple closed for that period.
Kumbh mela devotees to visit the temple
This makeover plan has been initiated to provide better amenities for these visiting devotees and tourists. The pace of construction has been accelerated, following the model of the works undertaken for the Kumbh Mela in Nashik. It is expected, that devotees visiting Nashik will also come to seek blessings at the Grishneshwar Temple due to which development works are being carried out with the expected influx of crowds in mind.
These works will also benefit tourists visiting Verul, where the Ellora caves are located. Authorities are hoping these changes will provide significant relief through improved traffic management. Assistant Engineer Saurabh Chavan stated that a unique cluster comprising the existing garden, the caves, and the Grishneshwar Temple is being created.
Local businesses oppose
However, local business owners have opposed this move, since their subsistence is on the tourism industry, keeping the historic site closed will directly impact their livelihoods. Alka Dhanedhar, a business owner, said, "How are we to sustain our livelihoods if business operations were halted for such a long period?"
Another business owner, Aruna Gaikwad, said, "While three of the temple's four entrances might need to remain closed for the work, one entrance be kept open to allow devotees entry, thereby enabling the flower and garland trade to continue."
Chavan stated, "All encroachments in the temple vicinity have been completely removed as this area will be kept free of shops, ensuring the temple surroundings remain open and uncluttered."
Many vendors operate businesses in the vicinity of the Grishneshwar Temple, and special provisions have been made for them in this new development project. A survey conducted in 2018 has documented all the active vendors.
Subsequently, a large commercial complex was constructed outside the temple premises, next to the pilgrim accommodation, capable of housing 172 vendors. Space will be allocated to different traders, such as florists, garland sellers, idols sellers, jewellers, souvenir sellers and others. Chavan stated, "Commercial activities within the immediate temple premises will be prohibited."
In response, Chavan clarified, the temple closure is not due to the underground passage but it is required because the construction work is taking place inside the temple premises. decisions regarding such closures rest with the Archaeology Department. He added that the underground passage would be completed within three months.