ETV Bharat / state

Grishneshwar Temple Complex In Ellora To Be Developed As A Cluster. Premises Will Be Shut For Six Months

Major changes are in store for the area surrounding the Grishneshwar Temple, which is revered as the final destination among the twelve Jyotirlingas, forcing authorities to keep it closed for next six months. ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Major changes are in store for the area surrounding the Grishneshwar Temple, which is revered as the final destination among the twelve Jyotirlingas, forcing authorities to keep it closed for the next six months.

After the plan was revised, the government has now promised to spend to Rs 210.45 Crore. It is a unique shrine where the pranali (water outlet) of the Shivlinga that faces East, a feature considered to hold special significance. Additionally, it is widely believed by devotees to be a place where prayers and vows are fulfilled.

This temple is located two kilometres away from Velur, where the renowned UNESCO World Heritage site, Ellora caves. Thousands of devotees who come to this temple, also flock to Ellora every year.

Expansion plans

Development works were undertaken because accidents occurring while crossing the road had become a matter of concern. A new road was constructed starting from Cave No. 1 in the Ellora Caves complex (near the temple), leading directly to a grand parking facility in 'Gut No. 4' adjacent to the temple. A large pilgrim accommodation facility (Bhakta Niwas) has been set up near the parking area. A commercial complex has been built along the approach to the temple, and a 40-meter tunnel is currently under construction to allow safe passage across the road.

According to the proposed plans, a new cluster development is set to take shape over the next six months. The efforts are to eradicate any inconvenience encountered by visiting devotees and tourists on a normal basis. Plans include a spacious parking lot, a commercial complex, hotels, a wide access road, and a dedicated tunnel for devotees. Inside the temple, arrangements for queue management and other development works have been undertaken. While the tunnel is expected to be completed in three months, the temple renovation will take approximately six months. A decision has been made to keep the temple closed for that period.

Kumbh mela devotees to visit the temple

This makeover plan has been initiated to provide better amenities for these visiting devotees and tourists. The pace of construction has been accelerated, following the model of the works undertaken for the Kumbh Mela in Nashik. It is expected, that devotees visiting Nashik will also come to seek blessings at the Grishneshwar Temple due to which development works are being carried out with the expected influx of crowds in mind.