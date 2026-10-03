ETV Bharat / state

Grim Situation For Dairy Farmers In Marathwada As They Battle Drought

Dairy farmers in Adgaon face crisis as the production has fallen by over 10 litres and with lack of fodder and water they can't keep the cattle anymore. They claim, there is no sign of any government aid. ( ETV Bharat )

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: While the government has begun crop assessment to help distribute aid in order to overcome the current agrarian crisis due to drought in the state, dairy producers say death stares in their faces.

The current situation has worsened after receding monsoon has failed to provide rain in Marathwada. Meanwhile, temperatures have risen drastically, and the water capacity in all dams is not sufficient for farming. This has left farmers in a dire situation, there is not sufficient fodder to feed their cattle. This dairy business, which has been a crucial supplementary source of income for farmers is collapsing. Farmers are grappling with measures to keep their livestock alive.

Farmers forced to sell cattle

Farmers in Adgaon, who supply milk to the city, are distressed, as nearly 4,000 to 5,000 litres of milk that's usually supplied to across different cities has decreased by 50 percent. This impact stems from the inability to provide adequate fodder for the livestock, which has impacted the cattle as they are unable to produce an adequate amount of milk.

"Our farmers have purchased cows worth Rs 1-1.5 lakh, and that is how they are able to get such high returns, as these cows have been giving enough milk. Now in the current drought situation if a dairy farmer tries to sell his expensive cow, nobody will buy that cow for even Rs 75,000. We are requesting the government to intervene to help these farmers protect their old livestock," said Jagdish Dawle, farmer leader.

Dairy farmers are now facing the dire circumstances of being forced to sell their cattle. Even if such a situation arises, there is uncertainty regarding the price their cattle would fetch in the market, since there is not much demand in the current circumstances of extreme drought conditions.

Ramesh Wagh, a farmer from Adgaon, asked, "Even if we tried to sell our cows now, would anyone actually buy them?"

Farmers in Adgaon are now demanding that the government make arrangements of fodder and adequate drinking water for their livestock.