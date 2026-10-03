Grim Situation For Dairy Farmers In Marathwada As They Battle Drought
The current crisis due to drought is severe and dairy producers say they can't even sell their cattle as it won't fetch them enough money
Published : October 3, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: While the government has begun crop assessment to help distribute aid in order to overcome the current agrarian crisis due to drought in the state, dairy producers say death stares in their faces.
The current situation has worsened after receding monsoon has failed to provide rain in Marathwada. Meanwhile, temperatures have risen drastically, and the water capacity in all dams is not sufficient for farming. This has left farmers in a dire situation, there is not sufficient fodder to feed their cattle. This dairy business, which has been a crucial supplementary source of income for farmers is collapsing. Farmers are grappling with measures to keep their livestock alive.
Farmers forced to sell cattle
Farmers in Adgaon, who supply milk to the city, are distressed, as nearly 4,000 to 5,000 litres of milk that's usually supplied to across different cities has decreased by 50 percent. This impact stems from the inability to provide adequate fodder for the livestock, which has impacted the cattle as they are unable to produce an adequate amount of milk.
"Our farmers have purchased cows worth Rs 1-1.5 lakh, and that is how they are able to get such high returns, as these cows have been giving enough milk. Now in the current drought situation if a dairy farmer tries to sell his expensive cow, nobody will buy that cow for even Rs 75,000. We are requesting the government to intervene to help these farmers protect their old livestock," said Jagdish Dawle, farmer leader.
Dairy farmers are now facing the dire circumstances of being forced to sell their cattle. Even if such a situation arises, there is uncertainty regarding the price their cattle would fetch in the market, since there is not much demand in the current circumstances of extreme drought conditions.
Ramesh Wagh, a farmer from Adgaon, asked, "Even if we tried to sell our cows now, would anyone actually buy them?"
Farmers in Adgaon are now demanding that the government make arrangements of fodder and adequate drinking water for their livestock.
Farmers say they are staring at death
Adgaon village is home to many farmers engaged in dairy farming. They typically earn a good income from milk production as a supplement to agriculture. However, even their village is reeling under the impact of severe drought conditions and face as much financial loss and crisis like agrarian farmers.
Farmers have complained, while the current crop assessment is on, their sector is being ignored and by then a few good months would have lapsed without any aid. They told ETV Bharat that they are facing a dire situation and are being left no choice except to take their own lives.
"It has been two months since this government has been only giving us false assurances. They have not taken appropriate steps to address our problems and provide concrete solutions," Wagh said.
"The Government has refused to give direct aid and instead has said they will first conduct panchnamas (assesment) and only after that they will remit money. When are they going to do the panchnamas of every single farmer, and when will they give us aid? Forget this aid, they have been promising cattle sheds and we do not have sufficient water or fodder. They have driven us in dire situation and now we have no choice except to take our own lives," Wagh told ETV Bharat.
Farmers are adversely impacted, which has prevented farmers from paying the daily-wage women workers, onion growers, and vendors of flowers and vegetables. Dairy farmers across the state are facing a deep financial crisis. The lack of rains in Marathwada since last nearly two-and-a-half months. As all crops have withered they now face the problem of lack of both fodder and drinking water. This has led to a significant drop in milk production. Their supplies are running low, and it is not even available for purchase.
Milk output has fallen from drastically and as Wagh said, "We are facing a major crisis in the last few months. Earlier I could sell 25-30 litres milk while now I can barely sell 15 litres." It is a question of survival for these dairy farmers."