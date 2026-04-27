'Grieving' Cow Stops Eating, Waits At Spot Where Owner Died In Odisha's Balasore
Since the day her owner died, the cow has stopped eating and drinking, and is standing at the spot where her owner fell to death.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Balasore: Grief is not limited to humans only. Residents of Khusaliganj village under Remuna block in Odisha's Balasore recently came across a sight they had never witnessed before - a cow's silent mourning for her owner, which has left them deeply moved and concerned at the same time.
The five-year-old cow has stopped eating and drinking after a tragic accident involving her led to the death of her owner, Ramachandra Maharana.
It has been nearly 15 days now that the bovine has refused food and is barely drinking water. She is neither returning to the cowshed nor allowing anyone to come close.
Ramachandra Maharana and his wife Sunati had been raising 5-6 cows in their cowshed. Around five years back, a calf was born there. The couple raised her with deep care and affection. Recently, after a request from another villager, Ramachandra decided to gift the cow to him.
However, fate had different plans. On the day the cow was being taken away, she broke free and ran back towards her home. It is during this time that Ramachandra, who was near the roadside, stopped to pacify the cow to go with her new owner. However, in the chaos, the cow accidentally hit him, following which he fell onto the roadside slab and into a drain, suffering serious head injuries. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he died on April 12th.
Since the incident, the cow has not been the same. She has stopped eating, avoids people, and has stayed at the exact spot where her owner fell to death.
Villagers said even when food is offered, she turns away. She drinks a little water at times but otherwise remains still. Her body has grown visibly weak, and some have seen her struggle to stand.
"My husband cared for her like family. He fed her well and raised her with love. She never harmed anyone. That day, it happened by mistake. Now it feels like she believes she is responsible," said deceased Ramachandra's wife, Sunati Maharana, her voice choking in pain.
Recalling the incident, their son Ganesh Maharana said, "She was born in our cowshed. When we decided to give her away, she did not want to leave. She broke free and ran back. My father saw her and stopped. In that moment, she hit him accidentally, and he fell. He later died due to a brain injury."
Ganesh added that the cow had rarely stepped outside before and was deeply attached to the family. "She doesn't understand the outside world. She has not eaten for more than 10 days. She stands there, as if she is waiting. Or may be she is regretting. She is an animal but she understands everything," Ganesh said.
A villager, Satya Narayan Rana, said the cow's condition is worsening. "She has not eaten anything for days and stays in one place. When we give food, she refuses. She only drinks a little water. Her body is getting weaker. It feels like she is grieving."
For now, the cow is standing at the spot quietly, as if she is waiting for her owner to return.