ETV Bharat / state

'Grieving' Cow Stops Eating, Waits At Spot Where Owner Died In Odisha's Balasore

It has been nearly 15 days now that the bovine has refused food and is barely drinking water. ( ETV Bharat )

Balasore: Grief is not limited to humans only. Residents of Khusaliganj village under Remuna block in Odisha's Balasore recently came across a sight they had never witnessed before - a cow's silent mourning for her owner, which has left them deeply moved and concerned at the same time.

The five-year-old cow has stopped eating and drinking after a tragic accident involving her led to the death of her owner, Ramachandra Maharana.

It has been nearly 15 days now that the bovine has refused food and is barely drinking water. She is neither returning to the cowshed nor allowing anyone to come close.

The cow's body has grown visibly weak (ETV Bharat)

Ramachandra Maharana and his wife Sunati had been raising 5-6 cows in their cowshed. Around five years back, a calf was born there. The couple raised her with deep care and affection. Recently, after a request from another villager, Ramachandra decided to gift the cow to him.

However, fate had different plans. On the day the cow was being taken away, she broke free and ran back towards her home. It is during this time that Ramachandra, who was near the roadside, stopped to pacify the cow to go with her new owner. However, in the chaos, the cow accidentally hit him, following which he fell onto the roadside slab and into a drain, suffering serious head injuries. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he died on April 12th.