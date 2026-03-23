ETV Bharat / state

Grief-Stricken Daughter Dies By Suicide Days After Father’s Murder in Tirunelveli; Three Arrested

Tirunelveli: In a shocking incident, a nurse in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district died by suicide after the murder of her father just days ago. The woman has been identified as Baby Kani (23).

Before committing the act, she wrote with a pen on the palm of her hand with an appeal to be buried with her father. Baby Kani, the girl, was a nursing professional at the Nellai Government Hospital.

Arumugam, her father, was a farmer from Vadakku Nellaiyappapuram village and was hacked to death at work on March 17 by unidentified persons at a field. Kani took the extreme step on March 22.

As per the girl’s family members, she was very upset after her father’s murder, and even when the family members tried to console her, she was not pacified. The girl was taken to the Nellai Government Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. In the note, she wrote, “I will take my life as I don’t have the courage to forget the days I spent with my father. I name two people who murdered my father. They must be arrested by the police without delay." Moreover, she had most touchingly written on her palm: “Please fulfil the wishes I have written on paper and bury me along with my father.”