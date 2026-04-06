Grenade Hurled At Assam BJP Candidate Biswajit Phukan's House In Sarupathar, Probe Underway
Suspected miscreants hurled a grenade at BJP candidate Biswajit Phukan's residence in Golaghat; no injuries reported, investigation and CCTV checks underway.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Sarupathar: As election campaigning continues across Assam ahead of the 2026 Assembly Elections, a shocking incident recently sparked tension in Sarupathar. A grenade was allegedly hurled at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Biswajit Phukan at Changpool in Golaghat district.
According to initial reports, miscreants targeted the house with the intention of attacking the candidate. Police reached the spot soon after and have launched an investigation into the incident.
The incident has created panic and heightened tension in the constituency. Questions are being raised over how a grenade was placed at the residence of a sitting MLA and a BJP alliance candidate. Locals are also speculating whether the grenade was active, while some suspect it could be part of a political conspiracy ahead of elections.
Senior police officials, along with a bomb disposal squad, rushed to the location to assess the situation. Golaghat Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police, John Das, inspected the site.
He said, "The lever of the grenade is not visible. A bomb expert team is on the way. They will be able to provide detailed information. CCTV footage is also being examined." Police said that no injuries have been reported so far.
A local organisation leader shared details of how the object was discovered. He said, "A temporary shed had been set up at the back for Bohag Bihu preparations. Some old items were kept there for painting. When we checked, we noticed a black object nearby. On closer inspection, we suspected it was a grenade. We immediately sent a photo to the MLA, who confirmed it and asked us to move away."
He added that the incident could be linked to election-related violence.
This is not the first such incident in the area. Earlier as well, grenades were recovered near Biswajit Phukan’s residence. In 2025, ahead of Republic Day, two grenades were found near his newly constructed house. The explosives were reportedly recovered from beneath an abandoned structure located in front of the residence.
Police have begun a detailed probe, and further clarity is expected after the bomb squad completes its assessment. Authorities are also scanning CCTV footage to identify those responsible. The incident has added to political tensions in the region as campaigning intensifies ahead of the elections.
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