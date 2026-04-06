ETV Bharat / state

Grenade Hurled At Assam BJP Candidate Biswajit Phukan's House In Sarupathar, Probe Underway

Sarupathar: As election campaigning continues across Assam ahead of the 2026 Assembly Elections, a shocking incident recently sparked tension in Sarupathar. A grenade was allegedly hurled at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Biswajit Phukan at Changpool in Golaghat district.

According to initial reports, miscreants targeted the house with the intention of attacking the candidate. Police reached the spot soon after and have launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident has created panic and heightened tension in the constituency. Questions are being raised over how a grenade was placed at the residence of a sitting MLA and a BJP alliance candidate. Locals are also speculating whether the grenade was active, while some suspect it could be part of a political conspiracy ahead of elections.

Senior police officials, along with a bomb disposal squad, rushed to the location to assess the situation. Golaghat Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police, John Das, inspected the site.

He said, "The lever of the grenade is not visible. A bomb expert team is on the way. They will be able to provide detailed information. CCTV footage is also being examined." Police said that no injuries have been reported so far.