Green Stone Naga Deity Idol Unearthed At Historical Lakkundi Site As Excavation Enters Day-6
Officials said more discoveries are expected as excavation at the premises of Kote Veerabhadreshwara Temple in Lakkundi is underway under the supervision of Archaeological Department.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 8:33 AM IST
Gadag: A day after discovery of a rare Panipitha, officials of the Archaeological Department on Wednesday unearthed a green stone sculpture of a Naga (serpent) deity at Kote Veerabhadreshwara Temple in Lakkundi, as excavations continued for the sixth day at the historical site in Karnataka.
Some villagers expressed that the discovery of the Naga sculpture is a sign of presence of treasure, and that it highlights the area's rich historical past.
On the sixth day of the digging activity, when workers found a Nagar Kallu (serpent stone) carved from a stone slab about one foot thick, officials from the Archaeological Department visited the site and safely collected the sculpture and took it for further scientific study. They said the discovery adds to the historical and cultural importance of Lakkundi.
While locals claimed that the discovery could indicate the presence of hidden treasure in the area, experts have not supported such claims and stressed that the focus is on historical research.
Siddalingeshwar Patil, a member of the State Advisory Committee and member of Lakkundi Heritage Development Authority, said, "Lakkundi is a very important place from a historical point of view. The discovery of sculptures found during excavations will help introduce the ancient glory of this region to the world. The exact period and significance will be known through scientific examination by the Archaeological Department."
Earlier, a rare historical Panipitha (water fountain structure), a huge rock and bone fragments were also found during the excavation. The Panipitha was discovered in two broken pieces on Tuesday, and officials said it will be scientifically reassembled and restored to its original form.
Experts said the Panipitha is in a semi-circular design, which highlights the importance of temple architecture of the Chalukya period. Based on the sculpture's size, design and carving, experts believe that it is related to the worship system of Shaiva tradition. The conservation and restoration work of Panipitha is being carried out under the guidance of experts, officials said.
On Wednesday, as excavation work entered Day-6, bone fragments, including a large rock, were found. Five to six small bone fragments were found in Block A1 of the excavation, which the supervisors of the Archaeological Department carefully collected them separately. The discovered bones have been sealed in a plastic bag and preserved along with the documents.
Officials said excavation and conservation work is underway and more discoveries are expected as digging progresses at the site.
