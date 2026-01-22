ETV Bharat / state

Green Stone Naga Deity Idol Unearthed At Historical Lakkundi Site As Excavation Enters Day-6

Gadag: A day after discovery of a rare Panipitha, officials of the Archaeological Department on Wednesday unearthed a green stone sculpture of a Naga (serpent) deity at Kote Veerabhadreshwara Temple in Lakkundi, as excavations continued for the sixth day at the historical site in Karnataka.

Some villagers expressed that the discovery of the Naga sculpture is a sign of presence of treasure, and that it highlights the area's rich historical past.

On the sixth day of the digging activity, when workers found a Nagar Kallu (serpent stone) carved from a stone slab about one foot thick, officials from the Archaeological Department visited the site and safely collected the sculpture and took it for further scientific study. They said the discovery adds to the historical and cultural importance of Lakkundi.

While locals claimed that the discovery could indicate the presence of hidden treasure in the area, experts have not supported such claims and stressed that the focus is on historical research.

Siddalingeshwar Patil, a member of the State Advisory Committee and member of Lakkundi Heritage Development Authority, said, "Lakkundi is a very important place from a historical point of view. The discovery of sculptures found during excavations will help introduce the ancient glory of this region to the world. The exact period and significance will be known through scientific examination by the Archaeological Department."