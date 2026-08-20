Green Revolution Heartland Concern: Punjab Farmers Fear 30% Yield Drop in Centre's Natural Farming Shift
Farmers believe transition to natural farming requires scientific support, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Sukhwinder Kaur, a farmer from Punjab, is worried that opening the domestic market to cheaper products could hit the agriculture sector hard. His concerns have been aggravated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, invoked ‘Saptadhara’ and highlighted the role of agriculture among seven streams that can improve the economy of the country.
The ‘Saptadhara’ has, however, not enthused farmers who have argued that a shift towards natural farming was not possible "without adequate preparation, research, seeds and market support."
Farmers said the transition to natural farming requires a gradual and scientifically supported approach and seeds that can give better yields are, however, still not adequately available. Farmers fear that if they are encouraged to abruptly shift to natural manure and currently available seeds, crop yields could fall by 25-30 per cent, putting both farm incomes and household finances under severe pressure.
Farmers have also expressed concern over Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and their impact on the agricultural sector. They fear that opening the domestic market to cheaper imported agricultural and food products could put Indian farmers at a serious competitive disadvantage.
Kaur said, “The government should provide financial assistance to farmers for at least five years if it wants to encourage the shift towards natural farming. Sustained financial support would help farmers adopt the practice gradually and make it viable in the long run.”
Kaur also expressed concerns over trade deals with other countries, warning that opening the Indian market to foreign agricultural products could expose domestic farmers to "uneven competition." She said farmers may struggle to sustain their livelihoods if they are forced to compete with cheaper agricultural products from abroad.
Farmer Ashish Mittal said that the proposed push towards natural farming and a shift away from chemical-based agriculture "cannot be achieved overnight without developing suitable seeds."
While acknowledging that natural farming is a positive approach, farmers said that it should not merely mean replacing chemical fertilisers with cow dung manure while continuing use of seed varieties developed for "chemical-intensive cultivation."
Farmers highlighted that agriculture became increasingly dependent on chemical fertilisers and corresponding crop varieties following the Green Revolution and "seeds may not necessarily deliver comparable yields when cultivated exclusively with natural inputs."
Another farmer from the Delhi-NCR region, Rajiv Yadav, said the government’s push for natural farming has not been matched by concrete measures to support farmers in making the transition. He told ETV Bharat that farmers continue to face a shortage of natural manure and lack adequate infrastructure for storage and distribution.
“In India, there is no proper system to produce natural manure in sufficient quantities to meet the needs of a large number of farmers. There are also no adequate depots or gaushalas where farmers can access and store such manure,” Yadav said. He alleged that while the government is repeatedly advocating natural farming, little has been done on the ground to provide farmers with the facilities and resources needed to adopt it.
In contrast to farmer concerns, the Union Cabinet approved the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) on November 25, 2024, to promote natural farming. Till August 2026, around 24,102 clusters have been formed covering 12.60 lakh Ha area, 26.76 lakh farmers enrolled, 8,100 BioInput Resource Centres (BRCs) established and 40,182 Krishi Sakhi/Community Resource Persons (CRPs) deployed under the Mission.
Under the government’s natural farming mission, farmers are eligible for an Output-Based Incentive of Rs 4,000 per acre annually for two years, subject to a maximum coverage of one acre per farmer. The financial assistance is aimed at supporting farmers in adopting natural farming practices. The incentive can also be used for training additional farmers, maintaining livestock, preparing natural farming inputs, purchasing mixing and storage containers, or procuring inputs from Bio-input Resource Centres (BRCs), the government earlier said.
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