ETV Bharat / state

Green Revolution Heartland Concern: Punjab Farmers Fear 30% Yield Drop in Centre's Natural Farming Shift

New Delhi: Sukhwinder Kaur, a farmer from Punjab, is worried that opening the domestic market to cheaper products could hit the agriculture sector hard. His concerns have been aggravated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, invoked ‘Saptadhara’ and highlighted the role of agriculture among seven streams that can improve the economy of the country.

The ‘Saptadhara’ has, however, not enthused farmers who have argued that a shift towards natural farming was not possible "without adequate preparation, research, seeds and market support."

Farmers said the transition to natural farming requires a gradual and scientifically supported approach and seeds that can give better yields are, however, still not adequately available. Farmers fear that if they are encouraged to abruptly shift to natural manure and currently available seeds, crop yields could fall by 25-30 per cent, putting both farm incomes and household finances under severe pressure.

Farmers have also expressed concern over Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and their impact on the agricultural sector. They fear that opening the domestic market to cheaper imported agricultural and food products could put Indian farmers at a serious competitive disadvantage.

Kaur said, “The government should provide financial assistance to farmers for at least five years if it wants to encourage the shift towards natural farming. Sustained financial support would help farmers adopt the practice gradually and make it viable in the long run.”

Kaur also expressed concerns over trade deals with other countries, warning that opening the Indian market to foreign agricultural products could expose domestic farmers to "uneven competition." She said farmers may struggle to sustain their livelihoods if they are forced to compete with cheaper agricultural products from abroad.

Farmer Ashish Mittal said that the proposed push towards natural farming and a shift away from chemical-based agriculture "cannot be achieved overnight without developing suitable seeds."