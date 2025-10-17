ETV Bharat / state

Green Crackers Only At Designated Spots As Delhi Steps Up Checks Ahead Of Diwali

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: With Diwali just around the corner, Delhi's preparations for the limited sale of green crackers have gotten underway, a process that will have a cautious approach and close monitoring. Only a limited number of locations in the city have been designated for eco-friendly fireworks, and enforcement teams have started patrols in designated markets to stop banned firecrackers from being sold in stalls.

According to the Delhi Police Licensing Unit, just about 20 applications for temporary licenses to sell green crackers had been submitted as of Thursday evening, an unsteady start to a three-day, limited sale window between October 18 and October 20, permitted by the Supreme Court a few days before.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), which regulates the handling of hazardous materials, has allowed 122 permanent license holders to operate temporarily during this time. Delhi has 140 permanent firecracker license holders; most have been inactive since the broad ban in 2022.

Where Can You Buy Green Crackers?

Under the supposed as-per-approval of Delhi Police, district administrations, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have identified limited commercial places where sales of green crackers could possibly take place. They are likely to be on ground sites, open, or in semi-open areas, so crowd and safety could be controlled more easily.

In Central Delhi, stalls have been permitted near Red Fort Metro Gate No. 2, the Town Hall area, and parts of Sadar Bazaar, where traders traditionally set up festive shops.

In West and North Delhi, limited spaces in Punjabi Bagh, Karol Bagh, and Model Town have been earmarked for sales.

South and East Delhi will see temporary stalls in Okhla Industrial Area, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Geeta Colony, and Laxmi Nagar, officials said.

No crackers will be allowed to be sold from residential colonies, pavements, or unlicensed godowns. Each trader has been allotted a specific space and a stock limit of 600 kg, as per the circular issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing Division).

“Only QR-coded, NEERI-approved green crackers can be sold at these spots. No online or door-to-door sales are allowed,” said Dr Hishmi Jamil Husain, an environmentalist.

Strict Monitoring And QR Code Checks

To prevent misuse, joint teams of the Delhi Police and DPCC have already begun patrolling all designated sale points. The teams are scanning packaging for QR codes, a feature introduced by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to verify authenticity and ensure that only certified green crackers reach the public.

Any stock found without the QR code or sourced from outside the National Capital Region (NCR) will be seized immediately. “We have clear instructions from the Supreme Court. Non-compliant products, including those with barium or other banned chemicals, will not be tolerated,” said a police official.

The police are also conducting surprise inspections of godowns and transport hubs to check for illegal shipments. Violators will face prosecution under the Explosives Rules and the Environment Protection Act, officials warned.