Green Crackers Only At Designated Spots As Delhi Steps Up Checks Ahead Of Diwali
Green crackers will be sold only at designated spots in Delhi from October 18–20 under strict QR-code checks and police monitoring.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 7:06 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: With Diwali just around the corner, Delhi's preparations for the limited sale of green crackers have gotten underway, a process that will have a cautious approach and close monitoring. Only a limited number of locations in the city have been designated for eco-friendly fireworks, and enforcement teams have started patrols in designated markets to stop banned firecrackers from being sold in stalls.
According to the Delhi Police Licensing Unit, just about 20 applications for temporary licenses to sell green crackers had been submitted as of Thursday evening, an unsteady start to a three-day, limited sale window between October 18 and October 20, permitted by the Supreme Court a few days before.
The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), which regulates the handling of hazardous materials, has allowed 122 permanent license holders to operate temporarily during this time. Delhi has 140 permanent firecracker license holders; most have been inactive since the broad ban in 2022.
Where Can You Buy Green Crackers?
Under the supposed as-per-approval of Delhi Police, district administrations, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) have identified limited commercial places where sales of green crackers could possibly take place. They are likely to be on ground sites, open, or in semi-open areas, so crowd and safety could be controlled more easily.
In Central Delhi, stalls have been permitted near Red Fort Metro Gate No. 2, the Town Hall area, and parts of Sadar Bazaar, where traders traditionally set up festive shops.
In West and North Delhi, limited spaces in Punjabi Bagh, Karol Bagh, and Model Town have been earmarked for sales.
South and East Delhi will see temporary stalls in Okhla Industrial Area, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Geeta Colony, and Laxmi Nagar, officials said.
No crackers will be allowed to be sold from residential colonies, pavements, or unlicensed godowns. Each trader has been allotted a specific space and a stock limit of 600 kg, as per the circular issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing Division).
“Only QR-coded, NEERI-approved green crackers can be sold at these spots. No online or door-to-door sales are allowed,” said Dr Hishmi Jamil Husain, an environmentalist.
Strict Monitoring And QR Code Checks
To prevent misuse, joint teams of the Delhi Police and DPCC have already begun patrolling all designated sale points. The teams are scanning packaging for QR codes, a feature introduced by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) to verify authenticity and ensure that only certified green crackers reach the public.
Any stock found without the QR code or sourced from outside the National Capital Region (NCR) will be seized immediately. “We have clear instructions from the Supreme Court. Non-compliant products, including those with barium or other banned chemicals, will not be tolerated,” said a police official.
The police are also conducting surprise inspections of godowns and transport hubs to check for illegal shipments. Violators will face prosecution under the Explosives Rules and the Environment Protection Act, officials warned.
Traders Await Approval, Say Sales May Be Delayed
Despite the formal clearance from PESO, traders say the licensing process remains slow. “The demand is still there for loud crackers like ‘sutli bomb’ and ‘sky shots’, but we’re only selling what’s allowed now,” said a trader of Chandni Chowk, gesturing to shelves lined with eco-friendly boxes.
“Many customers are surprised when they don’t find the crackers. They ask when they can buy crackers,” said another vendor.
Shrishyam, a young stall vendor, shared, “Most of the people are only coming to buy crackers this year.”
Others said customers were showing curiosity but also confusion. “Some people come asking for sutli bombs and sky shots, we have to explain that those are banned,” said Abdul, another vendor, who runs a small stall in Chandni Chowk.
Delhi Government’s Tight Window And Disposal Plan
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the low number of applications was expected to rise once approvals are processed. “We’ve asked the police to clear eligible traders within two days. The idea is to ensure people have an option to celebrate responsibly,” he said.
The Delhi government has allowed sales only from October 18 to 20, and bursting of crackers is permitted between 6–7 am and 8–10 pm on October 19 and 20. Retailers will get two days after Diwali to return or safely dispose of unsold stock, after which all restrictions will be reinstated.
Sirsa added that the move is part of the city’s Winter Action Plan, which includes measures like intensified anti-dust drives, restrictions on construction activity, and preparedness for stubble-burning smoke drifting in from Punjab and Haryana.
The Festive Spirit Amid Tight Controls
Despite the crackdown, Diwali markets in Old Delhi are buzzing. The light and decoration shops in Chandni Chowk, Lajpat Nagar, and Tilak Nagar are packed with shoppers. Bright LED lights, diyas, and festive sweets dominate the scene, even as police patrol nearby stalls selling green crackers.
“The demand for traditional fireworks is still high, but people are only asking for lights, diyas and crackers,” said another shopkeeper near the Red Fort.”
Balancing Celebration And Air Quality
Authorities say the goal is not to cancel celebrations, but to curb pollution at a time when Delhi’s air quality is already dipping due to calm winds and lower temperatures. “Diwali should not turn into a pollution emergency. Green crackers are an attempt to strike a balance,” a DPCC official said.
With weather forecasts predicting still air and clear skies, experts fear pollutants could remain trapped, worsening Delhi’s air quality after Diwali night. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has already warned that AQI could slip into the “very poor” category by October 21.
