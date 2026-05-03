'Green Corridor' Of Panchkula Police Help Brain-Dead Patient Give New Leash Of Life To People In 3 Cities
Panchkula Police said hundreds of vehicles were halted to maintain a green signal, ensuring the ambulances deliver the organs within the critical ischemic time.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Panchkula: In a remarkable feat, Panchkula Police on Saturday facilitated the transportation of organs donated by a brain-dead patient to their respective destinations by establishing 'green corridor' across three routes.
Following the organ retrieval procedure at the Chandimandir Command Hospital in Haryana's Panchkula district, organs were transported to Chandigarh, Mohali and the Chandigarh Technical Airport in an exceptionally short timespan.
Recognising the critical importance of time, Panchkula Traffic Police, under the leadership of SHO Varinder Kumar, demonstrated exceptional readiness to ensure that the ambulances could navigate without encountering any traffic obstructions. As part of this successful operation, the organs were safely dispatched to PGIMER Chandigarh, Apollo Hospital Delhi (via Mohali Airport), and the Army Airbase.
Panchkula Police said that the mission commenced at 2:30 pm, when the team from Apollo Hospital was escorted from the airport to the Command Hospital. Subsequently, the most critical phase of the operation unfolded between 5 and 8 pm.
The Traffic Police provided an uninterrupted passage via PCR-9 from the Command Hospital to Mohali Airport (via the Zirakpur border); via PCR-8 to the Chandigarh Technical Airport; and via PCR-3 passing through Housing Board Chowk to PGIMER Chandigarh.
During this period, hundreds of vehicles were halted to maintain a green signal for the ambulances, making it possible to deliver the organs within the critical ischemic time (the window during which the organs remain viable outside the body).
DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta said, "Organ donation is a supreme act of charity, wherein every single second counts. For the Panchkula Traffic Police, managing green corridors simultaneously in three different directions on Saturday was a challenging yet deeply gratifying task. Our police personnel demonstrated tireless dedication in ensuring the uninterrupted passage of ambulances from the Command Hospital to Mohali Airport, the Technical Airport in Chandigarh, and PGI Chandigarh".
The DCP said that extending beyond merely maintaining law and order, police served as a vital bridge to save lives. "The police salute the courage of the organ donor's family and take immense pride in the fact that the Panchkula Police were able to fulfill their role in this noble cause in a timely and efficient manner," Gupta added.
Also Read