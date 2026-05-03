ETV Bharat / state

'Green Corridor' Of Panchkula Police Help Brain-Dead Patient Give New Leash Of Life To People In 3 Cities

Panchkula: In a remarkable feat, Panchkula Police on Saturday facilitated the transportation of organs donated by a brain-dead patient to their respective destinations by establishing 'green corridor' across three routes.

Following the organ retrieval procedure at the Chandimandir Command Hospital in Haryana's Panchkula district, organs were transported to Chandigarh, Mohali and the Chandigarh Technical Airport in an exceptionally short timespan.

Recognising the critical importance of time, Panchkula Traffic Police, under the leadership of SHO Varinder Kumar, demonstrated exceptional readiness to ensure that the ambulances could navigate without encountering any traffic obstructions. As part of this successful operation, the organs were safely dispatched to PGIMER Chandigarh, Apollo Hospital Delhi (via Mohali Airport), and the Army Airbase.

Panchkula Police said that the mission commenced at 2:30 pm, when the team from Apollo Hospital was escorted from the airport to the Command Hospital. Subsequently, the most critical phase of the operation unfolded between 5 and 8 pm.