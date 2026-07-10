ETV Bharat / state

Green Corridor In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur To Airlift Critical Pneumonia Patient To Hyderabad

Bilaspur: Traffic Police in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur created a green corridor to ensure the quick transfer of a critically ill 54-year-old patient for air lift to Hyderabad, officials said. The patient, who is currently fighting bilateral pneumonia, H1N1 infection, respiratory failure, and hypertension, is undergoing NIV treatment and requires immediate medical assistance at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.

In response to an urgent request from the family members of the patient, DIG and SSP Rajnesh Singh asked the traffic department to arrange the emergency corridor. The entire exercise was supervised by ASP Ramgopal Kariyare on the ground level.

According to Kariyare, the 54-year-old patient, who is suffering from pneumonia in both lungs (bilateral pneumonia), H1N1 infection, respiratory failure, and high blood pressure, is on non-invasive ventilation (NIV) support. Given the critical condition, the patient was referred to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad via air ambulance for advanced treatment, he added.