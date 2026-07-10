Green Corridor In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur To Airlift Critical Pneumonia Patient To Hyderabad
According to ASP Kariyare, given the critical condition, the patient was referred to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad via air ambulance for advanced treatment.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:14 AM IST
Bilaspur: Traffic Police in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur created a green corridor to ensure the quick transfer of a critically ill 54-year-old patient for air lift to Hyderabad, officials said. The patient, who is currently fighting bilateral pneumonia, H1N1 infection, respiratory failure, and hypertension, is undergoing NIV treatment and requires immediate medical assistance at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.
In response to an urgent request from the family members of the patient, DIG and SSP Rajnesh Singh asked the traffic department to arrange the emergency corridor. The entire exercise was supervised by ASP Ramgopal Kariyare on the ground level.
According to Kariyare, the 54-year-old patient, who is suffering from pneumonia in both lungs (bilateral pneumonia), H1N1 infection, respiratory failure, and high blood pressure, is on non-invasive ventilation (NIV) support. Given the critical condition, the patient was referred to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad via air ambulance for advanced treatment, he added.
In order to avoid any delays for the ambulance in its transit, the police control room had disabled all the traffic signals on the route to Chakarbhatha Airport. However, all intersections had been manned by traffic controllers despite heavy rainfall in order to provide a free passage and stop all public movement.
With the assistance of a dedicated medical team of doctors and paramedics, the ambulance proceeded to the airport via the clear path, enabling the patient to be transferred into an air ambulance headed towards the capital of Telangana.
The term green corridor refers to a special traffic management procedure whereby the transit of the general public is suspended temporarily in order to facilitate an emergency medical transport or organ transplant transfer. It should be mentioned that this was the second such case organised by the Bilaspur police force, which once before facilitated a green corridor to fly two newborn twins to Hyderabad for life-saving medical treatment.