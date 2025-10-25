Green Chillies Give An Identity To Amravati
The high input costs are offset by the regular income the crop brings to the farmers
Published : October 25, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST
Amravati: Green chillies are a common feature on the dining tables, either as a garnish on the salads, curd or as pickles. This crop may appear to be a supplement to the other major crops, yet it has given an identity to the Amravati district of Maharashtra. Green chillies are in abundance everywhere in the Amravati district. It is a very important crop for the farmers in the villages along the Purna river, that include the foothills of Melghat.
After being planted in months of June and July, the green chillies are now ready for harvesting. It is a cash crop that brings income to the farmers from October to January on a daily basis. There are varieties that also yield harvests round the year, and these have come as a boon to the farmers.
"Although cultivating chillies requires constantly spraying of medicines on the plants besides fertilizers and all the hard work that needs to be put in, it is still a profitable venture," disclosed Nikhil Raut, a young farmer from Purna Nagar village in Chandur Bazar taluka of the district.
"There are a total of 16 women labourers in the field to pick chillies, and each one of them has to be paid Rs. 200 daily. Each worker picks 15 kg to 16 kg of green chillies per day. I have planted green chillies on a total of three and a half acres of my land. This is the first harvest from the saplings that had been planted here," he explained.
"The fourth and fifth toda (harvest) is being done these days at my farm. Initially, during the first and the second toda, the price was only Rs. 20 per kg, which has now gone up to Rs 35 to Rs 38. We are harvesting four to five quintals from the fields," he added.
With a regular harvest that brings in money, the input costs are easily offset by the growers who do not mind the cost of fertilizers, medicines and labour as the yield is satisfactory. Raut explained that the green chilly crop is not impacted by rain, but one has to be wary of the cloudy and foggy weather conditions.
In Amravati district, areas like Dhamangaon Gadhi, Devgaon and Malhara that are located at the foothills of Melghat produce quality green chillies. The crop from Warud and Chandur Bazar talukas is in good demand in the markets of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata.
This area is known for supplying both green and red chilies. The dried red chillies are in demand across the country.
"A market is held every evening at 7 PM in the Rajura Bazar village of Warud taluka, where traders from various parts of the country come to make purchases throughout the night. The chillies from our district are famous all over the country," explained agricultural expert Prof. Rajendra Patil from Shri Shivaji Agriculture College in Amravati.
