Green Chillies Give An Identity To Amravati

Amravati: Green chillies are a common feature on the dining tables, either as a garnish on the salads, curd or as pickles. This crop may appear to be a supplement to the other major crops, yet it has given an identity to the Amravati district of Maharashtra. Green chillies are in abundance everywhere in the Amravati district. It is a very important crop for the farmers in the villages along the Purna river, that include the foothills of Melghat.

After being planted in months of June and July, the green chillies are now ready for harvesting. It is a cash crop that brings income to the farmers from October to January on a daily basis. There are varieties that also yield harvests round the year, and these have come as a boon to the farmers.

Green chillies being cultivated in Maharashtra's Amravati district (ETV Bharat)

"Although cultivating chillies requires constantly spraying of medicines on the plants besides fertilizers and all the hard work that needs to be put in, it is still a profitable venture," disclosed Nikhil Raut, a young farmer from Purna Nagar village in Chandur Bazar taluka of the district.

"There are a total of 16 women labourers in the field to pick chillies, and each one of them has to be paid Rs. 200 daily. Each worker picks 15 kg to 16 kg of green chillies per day. I have planted green chillies on a total of three and a half acres of my land. This is the first harvest from the saplings that had been planted here," he explained.