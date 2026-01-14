Uttarakhand Begins Green Cess Collection From Out-of-State Vehicles, Faces Initial Technical Glitches
According to the transport department, around 850 vehicles were stopped at the Narsan check post on the first day
Published : January 14, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has finally begun collecting green cess from vehicles entering the state from other states. The proposal had been under consideration for a long time. The implementation officially commenced on Tuesday, making it mandatory for both private and commercial out-of-state vehicles to pay the green cess.
The green cess has been introduced with the objective of environmental protection and maintenance of road infrastructure. Its formal rollout began at the Narsan check post in Haridwar district, where a large number of vehicles were checked, and cess was collected on the first day itself. However, several technical issues were reported.
The transport department faced multiple technical challenges on the opening day of implementation. Due to weak network connectivity and initial software-related issues, the prescribed cess could not be collected from all vehicles. Despite these hurdles, department officials managed the situation and continued partial collection.
According to the transport department, around 850 vehicles were stopped at the Narsan check post on the first day. Of these, green cess was successfully collected from nearly 650 vehicles, while the remaining vehicles were exempted temporarily due to technical issues. Officials stated that these problems are temporary and the system will be fully streamlined soon.
Under the government’s decision, all categories of vehicles entering Uttarakhand from other states fall under the green cess ambit. However, exemptions have been granted to ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police and defence vehicles, and those involved in essential services to ensure there is no disruption to emergency operations.
The green cess was originally scheduled to come into effect from January 1, 2026, but could not be implemented at that time due to incomplete technical preparations. With the necessary systems now in place, the scheme is being rolled out in a phased manner.
Addressing the issue, Uttarakhand Additional Transport Commissioner S.K. Singh said, “The technical difficulties faced on the first day have been taken seriously. Instructions have been issued to concerned agencies to resolve network and software-related issues. The system will function more smoothly in the coming days and will be effectively implemented at all entry points of the state.”
The state government said that revenue generated through the green cess will be used for environmental conservation, road repairs, and pollution control measures. It is also expected to help the state manage increasing traffic pressure and environmental challenges.
In the Garhwal region, cameras have been installed at Timli Range–Kulhal (Uttarakhand–Himachal border), Asharodi border, Narsan border, Govardhanpur and Chidiyapur. Heavy vehicles will be charged Rs 120 per day, buses Rs 140, and trucks between Rs 140 and Rs 700, depending on their size.
In the Kumaon region, cameras have been installed at Kashipur, Jaspur, Khatima, Rudrapur and Pulbhatta (Bareilly Road), among other locations. Two-wheelers, electric vehicles, CNG vehicles, government vehicles, ambulances and fire brigade vehicles are exempted. As per vehicle category, four-wheelers will be charged Rs 80, while delivery vans will be charged Rs 250.
The transport department is currently focused on resolving technical shortcomings to ensure uninterrupted and smooth collection of green cesses from out-of-state vehicles.
