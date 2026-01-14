ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Begins Green Cess Collection From Out-of-State Vehicles, Faces Initial Technical Glitches

The green cess has been introduced with the objective of environmental protection and maintenance of road infrastructure. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has finally begun collecting green cess from vehicles entering the state from other states. The proposal had been under consideration for a long time. The implementation officially commenced on Tuesday, making it mandatory for both private and commercial out-of-state vehicles to pay the green cess.

The green cess has been introduced with the objective of environmental protection and maintenance of road infrastructure. Its formal rollout began at the Narsan check post in Haridwar district, where a large number of vehicles were checked, and cess was collected on the first day itself. However, several technical issues were reported.

The transport department faced multiple technical challenges on the opening day of implementation. Due to weak network connectivity and initial software-related issues, the prescribed cess could not be collected from all vehicles. Despite these hurdles, department officials managed the situation and continued partial collection.

According to the transport department, around 850 vehicles were stopped at the Narsan check post on the first day. Of these, green cess was successfully collected from nearly 650 vehicles, while the remaining vehicles were exempted temporarily due to technical issues. Officials stated that these problems are temporary and the system will be fully streamlined soon.

Under the government’s decision, all categories of vehicles entering Uttarakhand from other states fall under the green cess ambit. However, exemptions have been granted to ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police and defence vehicles, and those involved in essential services to ensure there is no disruption to emergency operations.

The green cess was originally scheduled to come into effect from January 1, 2026, but could not be implemented at that time due to incomplete technical preparations. With the necessary systems now in place, the scheme is being rolled out in a phased manner.