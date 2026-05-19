Green Card Holder Arrested After Live Bullet Magazine Found in Bengaluru Hotel Room, Police Probe Arms Act Violations
Officials are now probing how the accused brought the magazine into the country and into the hotel premises in alleged violation of the Arms Act.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: The J.C. Nagar police in Bengaluru have arrested a man accused of leaving behind a pistol magazine loaded with live bullets in a hotel room. The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Armaan Mutahar.
According to police, Armaan checked into a room at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel on Nandidurga Road in the J.C. Nagar area on the night of 27 April with a woman. During check-in, he reportedly introduced himself as a Green Card holder from the United States and submitted his passport documents to book the room.
The following morning, on April 28, both guests checked out of the hotel. A short while later, the accused allegedly called the hotel reception and informed the staff that he had forgotten his pistol magazine containing live bullets inside the room. He reportedly requested the hotel staff to keep it safe until he returned to collect it.
Acting on the information, hotel staff immediately inspected the room where the accused had stayed and found the magazine loaded with live rounds. They informed Armaan to come and collect it at the earliest. However, he allegedly kept delaying his visit, at one point claiming he was stranded due to rain and would arrive later.
Hotel manager Prakash said the accused repeatedly assured the staff over phone calls that he would come back, but never turned up. On May 4, the hotel management informed him that they could no longer keep the magazine and would hand it over to the police. In response, the accused allegedly told them that he would collect it directly from the police station.
Following this, the hotel manager approached the J.C. Nagar Police Station, submitted the magazine and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and detained the accused for questioning.
During the investigation, police reportedly found that the bullets were manufactured in the United States. Officials are now probing how the accused brought the magazine into the country and into the hotel premises in alleged violation of the Arms Act.
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