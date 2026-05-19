ETV Bharat / state

Green Card Holder Arrested After Live Bullet Magazine Found in Bengaluru Hotel Room, Police Probe Arms Act Violations

Bengaluru: The J.C. Nagar police in Bengaluru have arrested a man accused of leaving behind a pistol magazine loaded with live bullets in a hotel room. The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Armaan Mutahar.

According to police, Armaan checked into a room at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel on Nandidurga Road in the J.C. Nagar area on the night of 27 April with a woman. During check-in, he reportedly introduced himself as a Green Card holder from the United States and submitted his passport documents to book the room.

The following morning, on April 28, both guests checked out of the hotel. A short while later, the accused allegedly called the hotel reception and informed the staff that he had forgotten his pistol magazine containing live bullets inside the room. He reportedly requested the hotel staff to keep it safe until he returned to collect it.

Acting on the information, hotel staff immediately inspected the room where the accused had stayed and found the magazine loaded with live rounds. They informed Armaan to come and collect it at the earliest. However, he allegedly kept delaying his visit, at one point claiming he was stranded due to rain and would arrive later.