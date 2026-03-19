ETV Bharat / state

Greed Turns Deadly: Man Kills Sister Over Property Dispute In Hyderabad

Abdullapurmet: In a chilling incident driven by greed, a 40-year-old woman was brutally murdered and dismembered by her own brother, in Batasingaram on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Thursday. The crime, which remained hidden for days, has now come to light, sending shockwaves across the locality.

The victim, Leeladevi, originally from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, had been living in Hyderabad for several years, running a grocery store to support her two children after her husband died in 2018. According to police, Pappuram Kumawat, her brother, who had assured her of support, betrayed that trust in the most gruesome manner.

Police said the duo had jointly purchased a house in Batasingaram, but the property was registered in Pappuram’s name. When Leeladevi recently began questioning the ownership, Pappuram allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate her and take complete control of the property, added police.

According to the police, on February 28, when the children were away at school, Pappuram, along with his associates Rajesh Kumawat and Sunil Kumar, allegedly murdered her inside the house. The body was initially concealed within the premises. When the children returned and asked about their mother, they were misled by false explanations.