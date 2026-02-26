ETV Bharat / state

Greater Noida Luksar Murder: Two Absconding Accused Arrested After Police Encounter

Sachin and Vipin alias Kalla sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter and were subsequently taken into custody and sent for medical treatment.

They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. With this arrest, all the main accused in the Luksar murder case are now in police custody.

New Delhi/Noida: In the high-profile Luksar murder case in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested two absconding accused, Sachin and Vipin alias Kalla, late Wednesday night. Both were injured in a police encounter near Imaliya Cut, while allegedly attempting to flee in a Tata Punch car.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saad Miya Khan said that on February 24, 2026, Nitin, son of Firegi, was shot dead in Luksar village under the Ecotech police station limits. A case was registered at Ecotech-1 police station, and multiple teams from Ecotech-1, Dankaur and Kasna were deployed to arrest the accused. Four named accused had already been arrested and sent to jail.

The DCP added that information was received about the movement of the remaining two accused, Vipin and Sachin, near Imaliya Cut. Police teams had been conducting combing operations since the evening and had set up barricades for checking.

A suspicious Tata Punch car was spotted, and when signalled to stop, the occupants allegedly opened fire on the police and tried to escape. In retaliatory action, both accused were injured by gunshots to their legs.

Police recovered two pistols, cartridges, and the Tata Punch car used in the crime from the accused. With their arrest, all the key accused in the Luksar murder case are now in custody. The injured accused have been sent to the hospital for treatment. Further legal proceedings are underway.