Greater Noida House Roof Collapse: Four Workers Dead, Several Feared Trapped
Greater Noida Police said search is on for Mahavir Singh, owner of the under-construction house, who has been absconding since the incident.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 1:48 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida: Four workers were killed and few injured while 10 to 12 others are feared trapped till now following the roof collapse at an under-construction house at Nagla Hukam Singh village in Greater Noida's Rabupura area, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Wednesday while workers were removing the shuttering of a lintel on the third floor of the house, owned by one Mahavir Singh. Suddenly, the roof collapsed and a large number of workers were buried under the debris, triggering panic at the scene. Upon hearing the loud noise, local residents initiated a rescue operation and informed the administration. Soon teams from the NDRF, SDRF, fire service, local police, and administrative personnel arrived at the scene.
The rescue teams launched an operation on war-footing using heavy machinery and equipment and efforts continued till late at night. Initial estimates indicated that around 10 to 12 workers were trapped under the debris.
One worker died on the spot and three others during treatment. The deceased have been identified as Zeeshan (22), Shakir (38), and Kamil (20), all from Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Nadeem (25) from Ghaziabad.
Through joint efforts, five workers were rescued safely and admitted to a Greater Noida hospital for treatment. Upon learning about the incident, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh arrived at the scene and monitored the rescue operations.
Jewar said this is a very tragic incident and arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured workers. The administration has been directed to provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims and a thorough investigation has to be conducted to prevent similar incidents in the future, the MLA added.
According to local residents, the entire structure collapsed while the foundation was being laid. Negligence in safety standards and poor quality construction materials may have caused the accident, they alleged.
The district administration has ordered an investigation into the incident and assured strict action against those responsible.
Meanwhile a heavy police force has been deployed at the site for crowd management and to ensure that rescue operations are not hampered. The NDRF and SDRF teams are continuously removing the debris, and it is feared that more workers may still be trapped. Administrative officials have clarified that the rescue operation will continue for the time being and the priority is to safely evacuate all potentially trapped workers.
DCP Greater Noida Saad Mian Khan said Rabupura police station has registered a case against Mahavir, the house owner, and further legal action is being taken. Mahavir is on the run since the incident, police said. (With PTI inputs)
Also Read