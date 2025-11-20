ETV Bharat / state

Greater Noida House Roof Collapse: Four Workers Dead, Several Feared Trapped

New Delhi/Noida: Four workers were killed and few injured while 10 to 12 others are feared trapped till now following the roof collapse at an under-construction house at Nagla Hukam Singh village in Greater Noida's Rabupura area, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday while workers were removing the shuttering of a lintel on the third floor of the house, owned by one Mahavir Singh. Suddenly, the roof collapsed and a large number of workers were buried under the debris, triggering panic at the scene. Upon hearing the loud noise, local residents initiated a rescue operation and informed the administration. Soon teams from the NDRF, SDRF, fire service, local police, and administrative personnel arrived at the scene.

The rescue teams launched an operation on war-footing using heavy machinery and equipment and efforts continued till late at night. Initial estimates indicated that around 10 to 12 workers were trapped under the debris.

One worker died on the spot and three others during treatment. The deceased have been identified as Zeeshan (22), Shakir (38), and Kamil (20), all from Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Nadeem (25) from Ghaziabad.

Through joint efforts, five workers were rescued safely and admitted to a Greater Noida hospital for treatment. Upon learning about the incident, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh arrived at the scene and monitored the rescue operations.