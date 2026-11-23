ETV Bharat / state

Man, His Son Killed After Fire Caused By Gas Cylinder Leak In Greater Noida

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Greater Noida: A man and his son were charred to death in a massive fire caused by a gas cylinder leak in their house at Dayanatpur village, located in the Jewar area of ​​Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Veerpal Singh (56) and his son Abhishek (24). Abhishek's wife Kajal (22) and their two-year-old son Aditya sustained critical burn injuries in the mishap. Sources said Veerpal's daughter was slated to get married on December 2.

Police said the fire at the house was caused by a leakage in the gas cylinder. The neighbours rushed to the spot and attempted to extinguish the fire before informing the police. While Veerpal and Abhishek died on the spot, Kajal and Aditya were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.