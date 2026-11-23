Man, His Son Killed After Fire Caused By Gas Cylinder Leak In Greater Noida
The deceased are Veerpal Singh (56) and his son Abhishek (24). Abhishek's wife Kajal and their two-year-old son Aditya sustained burn injuries in the mishap.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Greater Noida: A man and his son were charred to death in a massive fire caused by a gas cylinder leak in their house at Dayanatpur village, located in the Jewar area of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.
The deceased were identified as Veerpal Singh (56) and his son Abhishek (24). Abhishek's wife Kajal (22) and their two-year-old son Aditya sustained critical burn injuries in the mishap. Sources said Veerpal's daughter was slated to get married on December 2.
Police said the fire at the house was caused by a leakage in the gas cylinder. The neighbours rushed to the spot and attempted to extinguish the fire before informing the police. While Veerpal and Abhishek died on the spot, Kajal and Aditya were rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable.
"Upon receiving information about the incident, police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control," said Additional DCP of Greater Noida Santosh Kumar. Providing information on the incident, he said the fire was caused by a gas cylinder leak in Dayanatpur village, under the Jewar police station area. Police have prepared a Panchnama (inquest report) for the bodies of the two deceased and sent them for postmortem and further legal action is underway, he said, adding investigation into the incident is on.
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