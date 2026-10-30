ETV Bharat / state

Greater Noida: Father, 11-Year-Old Son Die After Falling From 23rd Floor While Plucking Flowers

Greater Noida: A 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the 23rd floor of their apartment building in a society in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area in Uttar Pradesh early Friday morning.

The father reportedly fell while trying to save his son, who slipped while plucking flowers for a morning puja.

The deceased were identified as Randeep Patra and his son Aarav. The incident took place hours before the family was scheduled to visit the Khatu Shyam Temple.

According to Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Praveen Ranjan Singh, the Bisrakh police station received information through the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) on Friday, October 30, about two people falling from a society.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and found the father and son critically injured. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.