Greater Noida: Father, 11-Year-Old Son Die After Falling From 23rd Floor While Plucking Flowers
The family was preparing for an early morning temple visit when the incident occurred, leaving residents of the residential complex deeply shaken.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 40-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after falling from the 23rd floor of their apartment building in a society in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area in Uttar Pradesh early Friday morning.
The father reportedly fell while trying to save his son, who slipped while plucking flowers for a morning puja.
The deceased were identified as Randeep Patra and his son Aarav. The incident took place hours before the family was scheduled to visit the Khatu Shyam Temple.
According to Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Praveen Ranjan Singh, the Bisrakh police station received information through the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) on Friday, October 30, about two people falling from a society.
Police personnel rushed to the spot and found the father and son critically injured. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
During the preliminary inquiry, Randeep's wife told police that the family was scheduled to leave early in the morning for a visit to the Khatu Shyam Temple. Her husband and son had gone to the balcony to collect flowers for the morning puja.
According to her statement, the child slipped while plucking flowers and fell from the balcony. Randeep reportedly tried to save him but lost his balance and fell from the 23rd floor as well.
Police completed the initial inquest proceedings and sent both bodies for post-mortem examinations. Officials said all aspects of the incident were being investigated to establish the exact circumstances leading to the deaths.
The incident sparked grief among society residents.
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