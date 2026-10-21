ETV Bharat / state

Great Indian Bustard Falls Prey To Desert Fox Days After Release In Rajasthan

Great Indian Bustard killed by Desert Fox in Rajasthan's Desert National Park ( ETV Bharat )

Jaisalmer: A six-month-old male Great Indian Bustard (GIB), recently released into the wild as part of a rehabilitation and conservation programme, was killed by a desert fox on Sunday, prompting wildlife authorities to review safety protocols in place for captive-bred birds at Jaisalmer's Desert National Park.

The bird, considered rare and endangered, was released into the open habitat last Wednesday, officials said.

Following the incident, scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and officials from the Forest Department have decided to review the protocols for releasing these birds into the wild, as well as the existing safety measures. Great Indian Bustard killed by Desert Fox in Rajasthan's Desert National Park (ETV Bharat) Gobind Sagar Bhardwaj, Director of the Wildlife Institute of India, said, "The six-month-old male Great Indian Bustard was at a natural water source inside the park when it was attacked by a desert fox. The bird's movement was under the watch via satellite tracking." WII scientists and the Forest Department team, who were monitoring the situation from the control room at the GIB breeding center in Sam, were alerted through the satellite tracking system. Receiving the information, the team rushed to the site, but the bird had already died. "Mutilated remains and feathers of the bird were found at the scene. The fox had fled after the attack. Officials collected blood samples from the site and recovered the satellite tracking device that was attached to the bird," Bhardwaj said.