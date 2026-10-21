Great Indian Bustard Falls Prey To Desert Fox Days After Release In Rajasthan
The experimental rehabilitation programme aimed at conservation of Great Indian Bustards suffered a major setback on Sunday after a desert fox killed a six-month-old bird.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Jaisalmer: A six-month-old male Great Indian Bustard (GIB), recently released into the wild as part of a rehabilitation and conservation programme, was killed by a desert fox on Sunday, prompting wildlife authorities to review safety protocols in place for captive-bred birds at Jaisalmer's Desert National Park.
The bird, considered rare and endangered, was released into the open habitat last Wednesday, officials said.
Following the incident, scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and officials from the Forest Department have decided to review the protocols for releasing these birds into the wild, as well as the existing safety measures.
Gobind Sagar Bhardwaj, Director of the Wildlife Institute of India, said, "The six-month-old male Great Indian Bustard was at a natural water source inside the park when it was attacked by a desert fox. The bird's movement was under the watch via satellite tracking."
WII scientists and the Forest Department team, who were monitoring the situation from the control room at the GIB breeding center in Sam, were alerted through the satellite tracking system. Receiving the information, the team rushed to the site, but the bird had already died.
"Mutilated remains and feathers of the bird were found at the scene. The fox had fled after the attack. Officials collected blood samples from the site and recovered the satellite tracking device that was attached to the bird," Bhardwaj said.
The WII director stated that predation in the wild is a natural process. "Our teams working on the ground remain fully committed and motivated. Incidents like these will only strengthen the resolve to achieve the stated objectives of the Great Indian Bustard (Godawan) conservation programme," he added.
The latest preying has forced authorities to reassess plans to reintroduce such birds in the National Park. "The seven remaining GIBs, slated for release under the programme, will now be introduced into the wild only after a comprehensive review of security arrangements and conservation protocols," the WII director said.
Forest department officials further stated that the incident occurred despite regular patrols and existing safety measures.
An experimental rehabilitation programme was launched with the goal of increasing the population of GIBs and re-establishing them in their natural habitat. Under this initiative, 11 captive-bred birds, approximately six months old, were identified for release into the wild. On October 4, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav initiated the release of two male Great Indian Bustards, both fitted with satellite tags, at the Sudasri release site in the Sam area of Jaisalmer. Both birds were hatched at the WII's breeding center in Sam. Subsequently, two more male Great Indian Bustards were released at the same site last Wednesday. One of these was killed on Sunday following an attack by a desert fox.
According to the forest department, the other three GIBs released into the wild are safe and currently moving about in various locations within the Desert National Park. Their movements are being continuously monitored via satellite tracking, officials added.
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