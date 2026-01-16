ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed As Gravel-Laden Truck Hits Bike In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur: At least three people of the same family, including two youths and a child, were killed after a gravel-laden Hyva truck rammed into their motorcycle in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place on National Highway 53 in the Arang police station area, they said.

The incident occurred around 7.30 AM when the truck hit the bike, coming from the wrong side. Police said the trio were on their way to the Mahanadi River to catch fish. All three died on the spot, and their bodies were found in a severely mutilated condition.

Following the incident, locals blocked the highway, disrupting traffic. Upon receiving the information, the Arang police rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody. "The bodies were then sent to the hospital for post-mortem and were later handed over to the family members," Arang Station House Officer (SHO) Harish Sahu said.